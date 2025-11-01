‘BMF’ Cancelled: Starz Show Wraps Up After 4 Seasons

It’s over for the Black Mafia Family. Well, at least on TV. Starz has announced that BMF will end after its fourth season.

That leaves its viewers with somewhat of a cliffhanger, as what is now the last episode ends with one of the main characters, Big Meech, getting arrested. The series ended on Aug. 10 with an episode called “Dreams Deferred.”

BMF told the story of Detroit’s Flenory brothers, who ran a drug empire from 2000-2005. Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and his brother Terry “Southwest T” Flenory had one of the most successful coast-to-coast operations before they were both arrested and ultimately sentenced to prison in 2008. Meech served more time than his brother, who was released from prison in 2000. Meech was freed in 2024 after more than 20 years.

On BMF, his son Demetrius Jr. known as Lil Meech, played him, while Da’Vinchi played Terry.

Love 105.3 RnB? Get more! Join the 105.3 RnB Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Big Meech’s release may have hastened the show’s exit from the airwaves. Big Meech and 50 sparred online after 50 accused him of being a federal informant, something Meech denies. 50 and Lil Meech also had beef, leading to 50 clowning him on social media once the show was canceled. Their beef stems from 50 accusing Lil Meech of coming to the set high, and Meech defending his father for taking money from rapper Rick Ross, who 50 has an ongoing beef with.

Per Deadline, season 5 was on the way, but is no longer happening. Obviously, father and son beefing with the show’s executive producer could’ve been the catalyst. But Deadline also reported that Starz CEO Jeffery Hirsch said he’d rather launch new shows as opposed to keeping expensive long-running ones going.

“When seasons go from one to two to three to four [seasons], three to four is where the cost really pops because most of the actors get bigger raises, and you have to really manage that,” Hirsch said at a Deutsche Bank media conference in March of 2024. “So, you have to have in your portfolio of development shows that can actually replace shows as they get into later seasons.”

50 has other shows in development from the Power pipeline, which started with the first show of the same title starring Omari Hardwick, that ran from 2014 to 2020. They included the prequel Power: Origins and the present-day series Power: Legacy. 50 also says he will continue with BMF stories despite the BMF series conclusion. The BMF Documentary: Blowing Money Fast, which was first aired in 2022, will return on an as-yet-unannounced date. It’s expected to include an interview with Terry Flenory.

Over its four seasons, BMF starred Russell Hornsby as the family patriarch Charles Flenory, Michole Briana White as his wife, Lucille Flenory, La La Anthony as Markisha, Steve Harris as Det. Bryant, and Myles Truitt as B-Mickie. Guest stars included celebrities associated with Detroit like Eminem, Kash Doll and Jalen Rose, as well as Snoop, Ne-Yo, Young Miami and Leslie Jones.

‘BMF’ Cancelled: Starz Show Wraps Up After 4 Seasons was originally published on cassiuslife.com