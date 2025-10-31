Morning TV Hosts Sherri Shepherd, Jennifer Hudson & Tamron Hall Bring Halloween Hijinks To Television

Source: Warner Bros. TV / Getty

Halloween took over daytime TV this year as America’s favorite morning time talk show hosts went all out to celebrate the spooky season. From Jennifer Hudson’s disco-inspired transformation to Sherri Shepherd’s four costume changes and Tamron Hall’s hilarious tribute to reality dating shows, each star brought their own unique twist to October 31.

Jennifer Hudson channeled her inner 70s diva for Halloween.

Source: Warner Bros. TV / Getty

Jennifer Hudson took a time travel machine back to the 70s during The Jennifer Hudson Show’s annual Halloween special, which aired on Oct. 31. Keeping with tradition, the EGOT winner, 44, transformed into a 70s diva for this year’s soulful celebration, complete with original Soul Train dancers, a guest appearance from Megan Thee Stallion, and a groovy dance portal Spirit Tunnel.

Hudson’s dazzling costume was incredible: a glittering lilac metallic trench coat with hot pink feathers, bold earrings, stunning makeup, completed with voluminous hair. Underneath the coat, she rocked a glistening silver suit, paired with a crystal embroidered top. Her crew also embraced the theme with vintage-inspired bell-bottoms and bright retro flair.

Adding to the fun, Megan Thee Stallion, 30, stopped by the show to talk about all things “Hottieween.” The Grammy-winning rapper stunned in a cheetah-print dress and matching choker, bringing fierce festive energy to the stage. She and Hudson chatted about her latest track “Lover Girl,” her journey into a love-filled era, her bond with Queen Latifah — including a memorable Coachella moment — and her dream of stepping into acting.

Megan also gave fans a glimpse of her tequila brand, Chicas Divertidas, which will hit shelves soon.

