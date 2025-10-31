Listen Live
News

Judge: Democrats Can Continue Virginia Redistricting Effort

Judge Rules Democrats Can Continue Virginia Redistricting Effort

Virginia Democrats introduced an amendment to the state’s constitution that would allow them to begin a mid-decade redistricting effort. 

Published on October 31, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1053rnb app
Virginia Democrats Running in 2025
Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Virginia Democrats notched a legal win on Wednesday when a federal judge ruled their redistricting effort can proceed. 

According to Democracy Docket, Virginia Republicans filed a lawsuit on Tuesday, requesting an immediate block to a constitutional amendment that Democrats introduced in the General Assembly on Monday. The measure, House Joint Resolution 6006, would allow the state legislature to engage in a rare, mid-decade redistricting in response to several Red states gerrymandering their congressional maps. 

The amendment must pass twice in the General Assembly and then gain voter approval in a statewide referendum. Should it pass, it would temporarily transfer control of the state’s congressional maps from an independent redistricting committee to the General Assembly until the end of the decade. 

State Republicans alleged that the measure was “unconstitutional” and that the General Assembly didn’t have the power to convene the special session. While the court didn’t believe that was grounds to nullify the special session, they did set a follow-up hearing for Nov. 5. 

The Washington Post reports that during the special session, Virginia Republicans argued the proposed amendment disenfranchised voters who approved placing control of the state’s maps with an independent redistricting committee in 2020. 

“We looked Virginia voters in the eye and promised them something fundamental, that Virginia would pick their representatives and not the other way around,” Sen. William M. Stanley (R-Franklin) said during the special session. “Why are we attacking a constitutional amendment that is merely five years old and has been used once? What we should not do is abandon this commitment just because the circumstances in Washington have changed.”

Sen. Adam P. Ebbin (D-Alexandria) effectively waved away those concerns. “Potentially giving the voters a choice to revisit their past decision in a small way under extraordinary circumstances undermines no one,” Ebbin said. 

Virginia’s redistricting effort came as a surprise last week, as state Democrats hadn’t signaled this was something they intended to pursue. “Our hand’s been forced here,” Delegate Rodney Willett (D), a sponsor of the amendment, said Monday. “This is not our choice to be here, but with this kind of attack, we’ve got to respond.”

Nationwide, a redistricting battle has been underway since July, when Texas Gov. Greg Abbott used the devastating Kerr County floods as an excuse to call a special legislative session focused on redistricting. The effort came at the request of President Donald Trump, who is desperately trying to maintain the GOP’s narrow control in the House. Democrats only need a net gain of three seats during the 2026 midterms to flip control. 

The Texas redistricting effort resulted in the GOP adding five seats in districts Trump won during the 2024 election. Several GOP-led states followed up those gains with redistricting efforts of their own. Missouri and North Carolina saw through redistricting efforts that potentially give Republicans one extra seat in both states. 

A commission was formed in Florida to discuss a potential redistricting effort, and Indiana recently announced a special session focused on redistricting, though it’s unclear if they actually have the votes to see it through. 

Virginia’s redistricting effort bears much resemblance to the one Gov. Gavin Newsom spearheaded in California. Newsom announced the “Election Rigging Response Act” in August to directly counter the Texas effort. A special election will be held in California next week, where voters will decide whether control of the state’s congressional maps remains with an independent redistricting committee or transfers to the state legislature. Should voters approve the transfer, which seems quite likely given current polling, Newsom intends to implement a map that directly neutralizes the gains made in the Texas map. 

If the California effort succeeds, and everything goes right for Virginia’s redistricting effort, the math for control of the House will once again tighten. 

SEE ALSO:

Virginia Democrats Launch Surprise Redistricting Effort

Texas Creates 5 New House Seats In Areas Trump Won In 2024

Judge Rules Democrats Can Continue Virginia Redistricting Effort was originally published on newsone.com

More from 105.3 RnB
Trending
Local

Sheriff McFadden Defends Meeting With DaBaby Amid Controversy

Local

Panthers Fire Employee Over Social Media Post About Charlie Kirk

Local

CLT, RDU Airports Expect Minimal Impact Amid Government Shutdown

Trending

Trending

News

What Happens If SNAP Stops? What You Should Know And Do To Protect Yourself

Community Mental Health – Mental Illness in the Family
27:47
Lifestyle

Community Mental Health – Mental Illness in the Family

Community Mental Health
34:59
Lifestyle

Community Mental Health – Social Media & Mental Health

10 Items
Local

DaBaby’s Music Video Honoring Light Rail Stabbing Victim Receives Mixed Reviews

Local

Video of Deadly Charlotte Light Rail Stabbing Draws National Attention

105.3 RnB

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close