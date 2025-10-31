Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Name First Female Chief

Source: Sean Rayford / Getty

The City of Charlotte has selected Estella Patterson as the next Chief of Police for the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the department announced Friday.

City Manager Marcus Jones said Patterson’s appointment followed a thorough search and feedback from both officers and community members. Patterson, who most recently served as Raleigh’s police chief, will officially take over the role on December 1.

Jones said he sought a leader who understood CMPD’s values but could also bring a “fresh perspective” from outside the department. Patterson spent 25 years with CMPD before leading the Raleigh Police Department beginning in 2021.

“The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has a long history of incredible leaders, who have collectively led CMPD to be one of the finest law enforcement agencies in the country and Chief Patterson will continue that tradition,” Jones said.

While in Raleigh, Patterson launched a recruitment and hiring initiative that significantly reduced vacancies and helped establish the Raleigh Police Foundation, which raised $4 million in two years to fund morale and community programs. Under her leadership, the department also achieved a 100% homicide clearance rate in 2024.

“I am deeply humbled and honored to return to Charlotte to serve the community and lead CMPD into its next chapter,” Patterson said. “Reducing violent crime and disorder, enhancing community engagement, and increasing employee morale and wellness are among my top priorities. I look forward to working collaboratively with law enforcement partners and community stakeholders to make Charlotte one of the safest cities in the nation.”

Patterson began her law enforcement career as a CMPD patrol officer and later worked in recruitment, training, and internal affairs before rising to deputy chief. She’ll work alongside outgoing Chief Johnny Jennings to ensure a smooth transition over the next several weeks.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Name First Female Chief was originally published on wbt.com