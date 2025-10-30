Listen Live
‘The Braxtons’ Exclusive Clip: Tamar’s ‘Protecting Her Peace’ After THAT Sister Squabble —‘I Gotta Put Me First’

In the latest episode of The Braxtons, Tamar's tired of feuding with her sisters. "Sometimes sisters don't like sisters," says Tamar. "And they clearly don't like me."

Published on October 30, 2025

Tamar Braxton is putting herself first after squabbling with her sisters on The Braxtons, and BOSSIP’s got an exclusive clip.

The Braxtons Assets
Source: Courtesy / We TV

On Friday’s new episode premiering at 8 pm ET/PT on We TV and ALLBLK, we see Tamar talking to showrunner Oji. Tamar explains that the sisters are upset with her for trying to interview their niece Ashley and they’ve isolated her from the family.

“It’s really disheartening because my sister Tracy is not with us, and this is not what she wanted,” Tamar reflects about the situation.

The ladies had an explosive dinner where Tamar said drinks were thrown and wigs were pulled during the nasty blowup, and she’s over it.

“Sometimes sisters don’t like sisters,” says Tamar. “And they clearly don’t like me.”

Ultimatley, she says she has to “put herself first.”

Take an exclusive look below.

Episode 204 – “WHERE DID WE GO WRONG” – Premieres Friday, October 31, at 8 pm ET/PT on We TV and ALLBLK

A sister dinner turns explosive when Tamar drops bold accusations. Toni reels from loss while revamping her Miami show. Towanda’s Bridgerton bridal shower moves forward, but some sisters fail to show up – again. Tamar preps for her EP release.

About The Braxtons

The Braxton family is back! After much anticipation and a sneak peek that was released earlier this summer, the official trailer for the sophomore season of their hit reality series has been releasedThe series is set to premiere on October 10th at 8:00 pm ET on We TV and will stream on ALLBLK and AMC+. With weddings, career wins, deep rifts, and real healing, The Braxtons return to prove no one does drama, heart, and legacy like they do… bigger, bolder and realer than ever.

In Season 2, Toni, Towanda, Trina, Tamar, and Ms. Evelyn reunite with hopes of healing after tragedy, but life throws more curveballs than ever before. While Towanda plans the wedding of her dreams, the family is rocked by medical emergencies, explosive emotional confrontations, and the fallout from a public scandal that threatens to divide them for good.

Tara Long, Ri-Karlo Handy, Oji Singletary and Michelle Kongkasuwan (all for Blink49 Studios) and Datari Turner executive produce The Braxtons alongside Toni, Towanda, Trina, Tamar and Evelyn Braxton. Angela Molloy (SVP Development & Original Production, Unscripted) executive produces for We TV.

A top cable original on Friday nights, The Braxtons Season 1 became We TV’s most-watched Season 1 original series upon its debut and ranked #2 amongst Black audiences ages 25-54. We all know that it’s never a dull moment when the Braxton family comes together and this season promises to be a rollercoaster of emotions.

