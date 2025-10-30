Rah Ali Pens Open Letter To Nicki Minaj After Rumors Spread About Her Stealing From The Rapper–‘I Can’t Allow You To Destroy Me’

Source:

Former Love & Hip-Hop star Rah Ali is not here for slander. After rumors surfaced accusing her of being one of the culprits behind a recent credit card and theft scandal involving her longtime bestie Nicki Minaj, Rah took to social media to defend her name.

Earlier this month, the Grammy-nominated rap icon claimed that “three different people in a span of two months” drained her Amex card without permission, racking up nearly $25,000 in charges. On Oct. 19, notorious YouTuber Tasha K tossed even more gasoline on the gossip fire, suggesting Rah got her hands on Nicki’s sensitive credit card info through a former assistant — an allegation she doubled down on in a follow-up video posted Oct. 29, in which she claimed she had spoken to the rapper about the alleged intel. But Rah wasn’t having it.

Rah Ali penned an open letter to Nicki Minaj, maintaining her innocence.

On Wednesday, she posted an open letter to Minaj, making it clear she was innocent.

“Throughout the duration of our friendship, I have been nothing but loyal and genuine,” Rah wrote in a heartfelt message shared to X. “Even if you’re going through a hard time right now, I can’t allow you to destroy me and the business I’ve built.”

Rah went on to say she was deeply hurt by what she saw as Minaj’s betrayal.

“You’ve empowered and given license to others to spread deplorable lies about me, smearing my character and throwing away the friendship,” she said. “To be lied on by someone you don’t know is one thing; for it to come from you is unimaginable.”

In her closing remarks, Rah didn’t mince words, addressing Nicki directly by her government name: “Mrs. Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty, let’s stop playing games with our lives. Show the evidence or apologize instead of sensationalizing headlines. Get offline and seek help. Reclaim your peace, your time, and your crown.”

Earlier this month, Nicki claimed unauthorized purchases were made to her Amex card.

Meanwhile, Nicki’s side of the story has been just as fiery. On Oct. 14, the Pink Friday hitmaker took to X with several posts showing screenshots of the alleged unauthorized purchases, including charges of $7,000, $8,030.59, $5,552.63, and two charges of $4,333.22, according to screenshots shared by TMZ.

In a follow-up, she claimed some of the culprits had been at it “for years” and confirmed she’d already taken legal action.

“Filed the first report a couple weeks ago. They’re all going to jail,” she declared, adding a smiley emoji to her post.

Nicki also claimed a fourth person had been “stealing from the Barbz” and even planted a tracking device to monitor her movements, which, in a twist straight out of a true-crime podcast, allegedly led police right back to the person’s cell phone.

“You can’t MAKE this sh*t up,” she wrote. “Won’t GOD do it?! Yes, he will!”



This isn’t the first time Rah Ali has gotten into drama. Remember her spat with Cardi B?

Of course, this isn’t Rah Ali’s first time caught in hip-hop turbulence. Fans might recall her 2018 Harper’s BAZAAR ICONS party altercation with Cardi B during New York Fashion Week, a spat that occurred while Rah was attending alongside Nicki. In a 2018 episode of Nicki’s Beats 1 Radio Show, Queen Radio, she revealed Rah hit Cardi during their fashion week brawl.

“Rah really, really beat Cardi’s a** bad,” the rapper alleged at the time, according to PEOPLE.

The two crossed paths again this July, this time at the airport in Cannes, France, where things reportedly got tense faster than you can say “first class boarding.” Both ex-Love & Hip Hop: New York stars agree that an argument went down, but that’s about where the agreement ends. Rah claims she stayed cool while Cardi began “yelling,” “cursing, and screaming” at her, as she recounted on the July 31 episode of her Sited Show podcast. Rah claimed the rapper tossed her “shoes” and “bags” at her during her alleged breakdown.

Cardi, on the other hand, insists she clocked Rah with a JBL speaker.

What do you think of this new drama brewing between Rah Ali and Nicki Minaj? Tell us in the comments section.

