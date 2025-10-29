BREAKING: Former Deputy Sean Grayson Found Guilty Of Second-Degree Murder In Killing Of Sonya Massey

A jury has found former Illinois Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Grayson guilty of second-degree murder for the fatal shooting of Sonya Massey, a Black mom of two who called 911 seeking help, only to be killed in her own kitchen less than half an hour later.

NBC News reports that Grayson, who was originally charged with three counts of first-degree murder, was convicted of the lesser charge after jurors deliberated for nearly 11 hours. A first-degree murder conviction could have meant up to life in prison. The second-degree murder conviction could carry a sentence of anywhere from four to 20 years or, shamefully, parole with no prison time at all.

As previously reported by NewsOne, Massey, 36, called authorities last July from her Springfield, Illinois, home after believing a prowler was outside. When deputies arrived, body camera footage showed Massey expressing fear that the officers might harm her, but Grayson dismissed her concern, implying it was unreasonable for her to think that way.

According to bodycam footage, after entering Massey’s home and seeing a pot of boiling water on her stove, he told her, We don’t need a fire while we’re in here.”

Massey then poured the water into the sink and told the deputy, “I rebuke you in the name of Jesus,” according to the video, causing Grayson somehow to threaten to shoot her; before Massey apologized and ducked down behind a counter. As she rose, Grayson fatally shot her three times in the face.

Grayson would later insist that he fired out of fear for his safety and his partner’s, but Illinois State Police investigators found no justification for his use of deadly force. The findings led to his termination from the sheriff’s office and criminal charges of first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm, and official misconduct.

Ben Crump and Antonio Romanucci, who represented Massey’s family, admitted to NBC News that while they believe Grayson deserved a first-degree murder conviction, the second-degree conviction was “still a measure of justice for Sonya Massey.”



“She was not a threat, she was never a threat, and that’s what was proven in court,” added Romanucci during a post-trial press conference.

Grayson’s sentencing is set for Jan. 29, 2026.

