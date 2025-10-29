Listen Live
Olympia D’s Sit Down Conversation With Livingstone President

Published on October 29, 2025

In a deeply personal and inspiring conversation, Livingstone College President Dr. Anthony J. Davis shared his journey of leading the historic institution while battling kidney disease and undergoing dialysis. Despite the physical and emotional toll of his health challenges, Dr. Davis remains steadfast in his mission to elevate Livingstone College and continue its legacy of academic excellence, faith, and service.

Dr. Davis discussed the discipline, faith, and resilience it takes to balance the demanding schedule of a college president with the rigorous routine of dialysis treatments. He emphasized that his experience has given him a deeper sense of empathy, strength, and purpose—qualities he brings to his leadership every day. Rather than viewing his illness as a setback, Dr. Davis sees it as a platform to inspire others facing adversity, proving that perseverance and divine purpose can coexist even in the toughest seasons.   

And as Dr. Davis continues his fight, his story calls on all of us to take action—consider becoming a living kidney donor by clicking this link https://duke.donorscreen.org/register/now .  You never know, you could be the match that changes a life.

