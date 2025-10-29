Queen Latifah Explains Why She Loves Megan Thee Stallion

Source: Kevin Mazur

When it comes to giving flowers, Queen Latifah doesn’t hold back — especially for women pushing hip-hop forward. During her visit to The Jennifer Hudson Show, the Grammy-winning rapper and actress had nothing but praise for Megan Thee Stallion, calling her “so cool, so fun, so very talented and strong in her spot.”

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

“I love that energy carrying hip-hop into the future,” Latifah said, smiling as she recalled her time performing with Megan. The two shared the stage earlier this year during weekend one of Coachella, where Latifah made a surprise appearance that sent fans into a frenzy.

Love 105.3 RnB? Get more! Join the 105.3 RnB Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Megan invited the rap legend to join her performance, and Queen Latifah didn’t hesitate to say yes. “She asked me to pop out at Coachella and I was like, ‘What? For real? OK!’” Latifah told Hudson. “I had to bring it for her because this is Coachella. We gotta take that thing down. The people are gonna be ready.”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

When Queen Latifah hit the stage to perform her classic anthem “U.N.I.T.Y.,” the crowd erupted. It was a powerful moment connecting hip-hop’s golden era with its modern wave, and Latifah said the energy that night was electric. “They worked so hard — her dancers, her team, everybody. It was just good energy all around,” she said. “I wanna thank her again for having me. It was so much fun.”

Megan didn’t stop with one legend, either. She also brought out Ciara for a remix moment featuring “Goodies,” as well as Victoria Monét — proving her Coachella set was all about celebrating women in music.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

During the show, Jennifer Hudson pressed Latifah about when fans might hear new music from her, and the “Ladies First” rapper teased that she’s ready to make time for it. “It’s just so much music and it’s time and the things, but I’ma make some time because I want to get it out there,” she said. “It’s all kinds of music too.”

Related Article: The Hotties Absolutely Loved Watching Megan The Stallion Trying Escargot With Queen Latifah & Her Wife

Related Article: Queen Latifah Slays National Anthem Performance In Fab Gucci Look

But while fans online were celebrating the sisterhood moment between Latifah and Megan, The Rickey Smiley Morning Show’s Gary With Da Tea had his own colorful take. Known for his unfiltered opinions, Gary wasn’t quite as excited about the collaboration — making it clear he’s not easily impressed. Still, whether everyone agrees or not, there’s no denying the impact of seeing two powerhouse women like Queen Latifah and Megan Thee Stallion share a stage.

For Queen Latifah, it’s about legacy, strength, and passing the torch. And for Megan Thee Stallion, it’s proof that her bold, unapologetic approach to hip-hop is earning respect from the very icons who paved the way.

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

✕

Queen Latifah Explains Why She Loves Megan Thee Stallion was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com