Car Crash Into Fire Hydrant Floods Mecklenburg County Road

Published on October 29, 2025

A burst of water flooded a road in Mecklenburg County after a car struck a fire hydrant Wednesday morning, officials said. The crash happened around 10 a.m. along Reese Boulevard near Boren Street in Huntersville. According to WBTV, the impact caused water to gush across the roadway, prompting crews to block off the area for cleanup. Drivers were asked to avoid the scene until the flow was contained. No injuries were reported.

