‘Love Island USA’ Drama: Distasteful Huda Mustafa & Boyfriend Louis Russell Giggle Over Fan Calling Castmate Olandria Carthen The N-Word

Huda Mustafa is trying to control the narrative after fans caught her giggling over some insanely disrespectful Olandria hate.

The Love Island USA star was live with her boyfriend, Perfect Match alum Louis Russell, when they answered a call from a viewer. The caller, who sounded like a child, got on the line and said “Olandria is a n****r,” referring to Huda’s Love Island USA cast member, Olandria Carthen.

While the couple immediately hung up, they both burst into laughter, smiling at one another before seemingly realizing they shouldn’t be.

“Woah, hey, hey,” Russell said, to which Mustafa added, “Turn that s**t off.”

The couple both seemed to hear clearly what the fan said, but in an apparent effort to damage control, Huda began to act confused, asking, “What did they say? They said a bad word.”

Both Huda and Louis took to their Instagram Stories to respond to the backlash they’re getting from the shocking moment, insisting they didn’t hear what was said in the phone call.

“Yall first of all click bait using a sensitive topic is actually insane,” Mustafa began. “Me and louis did not hear what was said in that no called id call on live, only the racial slur which we hung up immediately. i don’t condone anything of the sort.” She continued, “I really don’t condone racism which is why it was immediately hung up. once again we did not hear it very well considering t sounded like a child, only the last slur. i just wanted to address this before it blows out of proportion.” Huda went on to post another story to explain the laughter, writing: “also laughter was because it was AWKWARD, like who the heck says something offensive like that on a call on his live and as you can hear me say ‘what did they say?’ and ‘they said a bad word’ because that’s ALL i heard was the bad word. it was awkward and inappropriate, whoever said it is in the wrong.”

In his own story, Russell doubled down on his girlfriend’s statement, insisting they didn’t hear Olandria’s name on the call and “all I understood was the slurrr.”

“I really hate the loveisland fan base and as a black man who has experienced enough racism all my life I don’t even wanna give the person that said the slur the satisfaction they get from this but i have to come here and say something because it wasn’t what we heard.”

This isn’t the first time Huda has been associated with fans hurling racially insensitive comments Olandria’s way.

In the beginning of their season of Love Island USA, Olandria and Huda formed a quick friendship, but after filming ended, that friendship withered away. Olandria and Chelley Bissainthe both unfollowed Huda on Instagram following her appearance on Call Her Daddy, a decision they explained at the reunion.

At the time, Chelley and Olandria revealed that they asked Huda to put out a statement to her followers condemning the racism they were (and still are) receiving, per Distractify, in particular when Olandria’s face was put on George Floyd’s body in a viral meme. Olandria said that Huda agreed to do it, but never did.

Olandria went on to say that Huda’s lack of online support for her crushed her because they were so close during the show. When asked why she never posted anything to condemn the racism her fans were spewing toward her Black castmates, Huda said it was because she was so busy.

