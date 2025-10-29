Extremely Private Papa Aaron Pierre Opens Up About His Son & Teyana Taylor Swoonship–‘Being A Father Is My Greatest Joy’

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Extremely private Papa Aaron Pierre is opening up about his “sonshine” and newfound romance with Teyana Taylor in a new digital cover story for Men’s Health. Inside, the actor revealed some surprising tidbits about his relationship with the actress and singer, as well as his life as a father behind the big screen.

On being a father to his son.

While speaking to writer Nojan Aminosharei for his new cover story published Oct. 28, Pierre, 31, said he’s still searching for balance when it comes to living in the spotlight as an award-winning actor and as a proud dad to his young son. The breakout star of 2024’s Mufasa: The Lion King revealed that he’s “fiercely protective” of his son’s privacy as well as his own. He revealed that fatherhood has been his greatest reward, a role he must protect.

“Being a father is my greatest joy and my greatest privilege,” Pierre gushed. “He’s my everything. But I am fiercely protective of my son and his privacy. Everybody has respected that, and the gratitude I feel for that is immeasurable.”

Fans were given a glimpse of the Rebel Ridge star’s precious son back in September, when he shared a photo that captured him touching palms with his child, whom he affectionately called his “sonshine.” That might be the only glimpse we get for now.

Going viral on The Jennifer Hudson Show.

Life in the spotlight has brought a whole new set of adjustments for the Hollywood heartthrob. After his breakout role in Mufasa: The Lion King catapulted him to fame, Pierre became the name on everyone’s lips, especially following his memorable appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show. During the show’s iconic “spirit tunnel” — a pre-show ritual in which staff line the hallway, singing and hyping up guests as they make their way to the stage —Pierre treated fans to a few dance moves. His slow, confident, and slightly bashful jig racked up 75 million views on TikTok and a staggering 4.2 billion (yes, with a “B”) views across all platforms.

When Nojan Aminosharei asked Pierre how it felt to be an internet sensation, he simply replied:

“That’s me. That’s Aaron.”

On dating girlfriend Teyana Taylor.

But Aaron Pierre isn’t just Aaron anymore. Earlier this year, he began dating singer and actress Teyana Taylor, and together they’ve quickly solidified their status as one of young Hollywood’s most magnetic power couples. The pair were recently spotted together in September at the premiere of Taylor’s film One Battle After Another, directed by Paul Thomas Anderson. Clinging close and waving to fans, they looked every bit the picture of effortless chemistry. Their relationship was officially “hard launched” back in March at the Vanity Fair Oscar party, and it’s clear Pierre is falling hard for the multi-talented Taylor.

Their red carpet appearance marked their most high-profile moment yet, met with an outpouring of online adoration. For Pierre, though, it all felt surprisingly natural.

“Being on the red carpet with Teyana was a joy,” he told Men’s Health. “And so easy to do because I was supporting someone, who I love. Anything that feels right feels easy.”

Pierre doesn’t take either his life or his fame for granted.

“Nothing is lost on me. That’s why I articulate my gratitude so often, because I know what it can be like when none of this is here,” he added. “There’s no film opportunity, there’s no theater opportunity, there’s no television opportunity, there’s no magazine cover.”

Read Aaron Pierre’s full digital cover story with Men’s Health here.

RELATED: Star-Studded Slay: Angela Bassett, Damson Idris, Teyana Taylor & More A-Listers Dominate The Runway At Vogue World: Hollywood

The post Extremely Private Papa Aaron Pierre Opens Up About His Son & Teyana Taylor Swoonship–‘Being A Father Is My Greatest Joy’ appeared first on Bossip.

Extremely Private Papa Aaron Pierre Opens Up About His Son & Teyana Taylor Swoonship–‘Being A Father Is My Greatest Joy’ was originally published on bossip.com