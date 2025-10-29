Listen Live
Local

October Recognized as Down Syndrome Awareness Month

Published on October 29, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1053rnb app
Down Syndrome awareness month is observed every year in October, it is a condition in which a person has an extra chromosome, they are small packages of genes in the body. vector illustration
Yastaj

October is recognized as Down Syndrome Awareness Month, a time to celebrate the abilities and accomplishments of people with Down syndrome and promote inclusion and understanding. The observance began in the 1980s, launched by the National Down Syndrome Society to raise awareness and challenge stereotypes about the genetic condition. Throughout the month, advocacy groups, families, and communities host events and share stories to highlight the importance of acceptance and opportunity for all. Down syndrome, caused by the presence of an extra chromosome 21, occurs in about one in every 700 births in the United States.

More from 105.3 RnB
Trending
10 Items
Pop Culture

Diddy “Woke Up With A Knife To His Throat” While In Prison But Social Media Shows No Mercy

Local

Sheriff McFadden Defends Meeting With DaBaby Amid Controversy

Local

Panthers Fire Employee Over Social Media Post About Charlie Kirk

10 Items
Local

DaBaby’s Music Video Honoring Light Rail Stabbing Victim Receives Mixed Reviews

Local

Video of Deadly Charlotte Light Rail Stabbing Draws National Attention

Sad woman sitting on the sofa at home is feeling lonely and depressed
Local

What Does Social Isolation Mean to You?

Entertainment

Solange Knowles Named First-Ever All-School Scholar-in-Residence at USC Thornton School of Music

Community Mental Health – Mental Illness in the Family
27:47
Lifestyle

Community Mental Health – Mental Illness in the Family

105.3 RnB

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close