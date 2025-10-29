October Recognized as Down Syndrome Awareness Month

Yastaj

October is recognized as Down Syndrome Awareness Month, a time to celebrate the abilities and accomplishments of people with Down syndrome and promote inclusion and understanding. The observance began in the 1980s, launched by the National Down Syndrome Society to raise awareness and challenge stereotypes about the genetic condition. Throughout the month, advocacy groups, families, and communities host events and share stories to highlight the importance of acceptance and opportunity for all. Down syndrome, caused by the presence of an extra chromosome 21, occurs in about one in every 700 births in the United States.