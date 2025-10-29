Listen Live
Unpopular Opinion: Candy Corn Is The Best Halloween Candy

Published on October 29, 2025

As the leaves turn golden and the air fills with the crisp whispers of autumn, one iconic treat makes its grand entrance… CANDY CORN!

Often debated, sometimes misunderstood, but undeniably a staple of Halloween, candy corn boasts a legacy that sets it apart from other candies.

Candy Corn History

Candy corn’s journey began in the 1880s when it was first crafted by the Wunderlee Candy Company and later popularized by the Goelitz Confectionery Company (now known as Jelly Belly).

Its tri-colored design mimicking the kernel of a corn was an innovative creation at the time, celebrating the harvest season.

This historical nod to agrarian roots makes candy corn a symbol of autumn beyond just Halloween, rooting it deeply in American culture.

Autumn Setting

Source: Jaclyn Vernace / Getty

What makes candy corn an enduring favorite is its distinctive taste. The combination of sugar, corn syrup, and marshmallow gives it a creamy, mellow sweetness that is uniquely satisfying.

UNPOPULAR OPINION: Unlike the overwhelming sweetness of some candies, candy corn provides a subtle, smooth experience that melts in your mouth, making it an indulgence that can be savored.

For many, Candy Corn is a reminder of childhood Halloweens, of trick-or-treating in costumes and the excitement of sorting through a haul of candies.

RELATED | Halloween Food Traditions Go Way Back — And Didn’t Always Involve Candy

Its unmistakable colors—yellow, orange, and white—are synonymous with Halloween decorations and seasonal festivities, making it a visual and emotional hallmark of the holiday.

Halloween Jack o Lantern pail with bottom border of spilling candy over brown wood

Source: eli_asenova / Getty

Candy corn’s adaptability extends to culinary creativity, inspiring countless recipes that incorporate its colors and flavors.

Whether sprinkled atop cupcakes, mixed into popcorn balls, or melted into fudge, candy corn adds a festive flair to any Halloween spread.

Its visual appeal enhances any dish, while its taste complements a variety of flavors, proving its worth beyond a mere candy bowl staple.

Give Candy Corn Another Chance This Year

Ultimately, candy corn embodies the essence of Halloween itself. It is a celebration of tradition, a nod to simpler times, and a canvas for imagination and creativity.

For those who may still be skeptical, give candy corn another chance this Halloween. Even if it Is using in a craft!

Allow its historical charm, unique taste, and cultural significance win you over.

Whether you are a lifelong fan or a hesitant newcomer, candy corn promises to deliver a Halloween experience that is as sweet as it is memorable.

Unpopular Opinion: Candy Corn Is The Best Halloween Candy was originally published on wibc.com

