CLT to Gain 300+ Jobs as Life Insurance Firm Announces $12M Expansion

Published on October 29, 2025

Pacific Life Insurance company logo seen displayed on a
Pacific Life Insurance Co. will invest $12.3 million to open a new office in Charlotte, creating 301 jobs over the next five years, Gov. Josh Stein’s office announced Tuesday. According to The Charlotte Observer, the Fortune 500 company said the new positions will pay an average annual salary of $176,250, more than double Mecklenburg County’s average wage of $86,830. State officials said the expansion reflects North Carolina’s growing role as a financial services hub. The new office marks a major East Coast investment for Pacific Life, which is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

