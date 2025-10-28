Dr. Mildred Muhammad On Survival, Strategy, & Shattering Silence In Investigation Discovery’s ‘Hunted By My Husband’ [Exclusive]

Investigation Discovery’s Hunted by My Husband: The Untold Story of the DC Sniper revisits one of America’s most terrifying crimes tonight, but this time, through the eyes of the woman who lived it.

Source: Hunted By My Husband: The Untold Story of the DC Sniper / Investigation Discovery

Dr. Mildred Muhammad, the ex-wife of convicted sniper John Muhammad, steps forward to reveal the truth behind the headlines: that the infamous 2002 shootings were not random acts of terror, but a calculated plan rooted in domestic abuse.

“This opportunity came through Investigation Discovery and No Excuse for Abuse,” she shared to BOSSIP. “They found that my story had not really been told, and I was grateful to share the part people needed to know; not many knew about me.”

The documentary, premiering TODAY from 9-11pm ET/PT as part of ID’s annual No Excuse for Abuse campaign, reframes public understanding of domestic violence, reminding audiences that not all scars are visible.

Healing Before Sharing

Dr. Muhammad speaks with clarity and composure, the result of years of inner work before stepping into the public eye.

“I have completely healed from this situation,” she told BOSSIP. “I made sure of that before I began sharing my story. I did a lot of healing before this so I would not be triggered in answering questions or sharing my story with others.”

That process began with acceptance.

“You have to accept that you’re in pain,” she explained. “Sometimes we don’t want to admit that someone got to us, but you have to start there. Identify the emotion, work through it until it no longer stings. Journaling helped me when I didn’t have anyone to talk to. Writing was my window to healing.”

A Hidden Target

Law enforcement later confirmed that John Muhammad’s violent spree was a cover for his true intent: to kill Mildred and gain custody of their children.

“They wanted it to appear as a random shooting,” she said. “But who would believe a man came cross-country to kill his wife? The theory was he was killing innocent people to cover up my murder, so he could come in as the grieving father and gain custody of his children.”

Without visible injuries, Mildred says her cries for help were often dismissed.

“Eighty percent of victims don’t have physical scars,” she explained to BOSSIP. “We are a visual society. If people can’t see your scars, they think they don’t exist. For a long time, I didn’t exist.”

The Psychology of Abuse

Dr. Muhammad now uses her platform to educate others on the early signs of coercive control.

“When you meet someone, you’re meeting their representative,” she said. “After sixty to ninety days, the true person begins to appear. Pay attention to words. Don’t give people a blueprint to your heart. When you tell someone exactly what you’re looking for, they frame themselves to fit it — until you’re emotionally attached, and then the real person comes out.”

She is direct about manipulation and narcissism.

“A narcissist knows exactly what they’re doing. Every action is intentional. You have to love yourself more than the person you’re with. That’s the only way to defeat a narcissist.” In an exclusive clip from tonight’s premiere, Muhammad shared how John joined the Nation of Islam to exercise control over her. She recalled finding Islam and how it deepened her relationship with God. Then, John joined–but not because he wanted to strengthen his faith, but to make sure she submitted to his will. “He would say, ‘I’m your God, you do what I tell you to do,” she recalled him telling her. “I’m the God in this house. He was full of rage.”

A Blueprint for Leaving

In the documentary and in her advocacy work, Dr. Muhammad offers real steps for those trying to leave abusive situations.

“Up to 75% of women who try to leave are hurt or killed, but don’t let that stop you,” she urged. “Create a plan. Open a separate bank account at a different bank. Save small amounts quietly. Keep a bag at work, not in your car. Silence is your biggest tool; the element of surprise is your biggest weapon.”

Her practical advice continues with crucial reminders.

“Don’t post your plans on social media. Don’t record your abuser without checking the law. When you leave, take all IDs and documents. Block them on every platform and don’t meet them privately that’s when many are killed.”

For those needing support, she emphasizes one resource.

“The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-7233. Advocates are available 24/7. You’re never alone.”

From Victim to Voice

Though the documentary brings national attention to her story, Dr. Muhammad has spent two decades helping survivors.

“This project allows my story to reach more audiences,” she said. “I’ve been speaking, visiting shelters, and mentoring victims for years. I want people to understand that it often takes seven tries before a woman leaves; not because she doesn’t want to, but because she doesn’t know how. Every victim wants to leave.”

Her message is clear and urgent.

“You do not have to have physical scars to be a survivor of domestic violence. My help was slow because I didn’t fit their profile of what a victim should look like.”

Redefining Strength

As a Black woman, Dr. Muhammad also challenges cultural expectations of silence and endurance.

“We’re–Black women– are often taught to be strong and figure it out on our own,” BOSSIP’s Lauryn Bass shared with her during our talk and she nodded in agreement. Her story, and her willingness to share it without fear or bitterness, is a testament to what real strength looks like. “There’s a silver lining in every day,” she responded. “You just have to look for it, and once you find it: hold onto it until the next day.”

Hunted By My Husband: The Untold Story of the DC Sniper premieres Tuesday, October 28, from 9–11 PM ET/PT on Investigation Discovery.

For resources and survivor support, visit NoExcuseForAbuse.com.

