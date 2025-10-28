Listen Live
Ex-NY State Trooper Thomas Mascia Sentenced 6 Months In Jail

NWA Was Right: Ex-NY State Trooper Thomas Mascia Sentenced 6 Months For Faking Self-Shooting, Blamed ‘Dark Skinned’ Suspect

Published on October 28, 2025

The name Thomas Mascia is likely one that doesn’t ring a bell, however, the crime that he committed is so egregious that it’s one we will never forget. BOSSIP last reported on Mascia, a former New York State Trooper, earlier this year after news broke that he faked a shooting and attempted to blame a “dark skinned” suspect for the act. Mascia didn’t think twice about endangering countless Black bodies who have historically been the targets of abuses of power by New York law enforcement. At the time, we wished him the absolute worst that life has to offer. Sadly, that request for karmic justice came woefully short of our desired punishment. 

According to CBS News, Mascia was sentenced to six months in prison after pleading guilty to false reporting, tampering with evidence, and official misconduct. Additionally, as part of his plea deal, the lying little piggy was forced to repay the $289,511 that was spent on a manhunt for a Black or brown person who didn’t exist. Unfortunately, he was not sentenced to the four years in prison that he was facing as a result of his Jussie Smollett-ish shenanigans. 

Here’s how Mascia’s lawyer couched the undeserved leniency that his client received. 

“He’s mortified at his behavior. He regrets it, obviously. It was a mistake. He regrets it and he will live with it the rest of his life,” attorney Jeffrey Lichtman said. “Why did this occur? It doesn’t just come out of the blue. It occurs because it was a result of many years of mental health issues that were never treated.”

Mental health issues…“the complexion for the protection” has never been so flagrantly apparent. 

Hopefully, this bigoted boy in blue gets a chance to get up close and personal with some of his new roomates.

