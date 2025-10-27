Lock Him Up: Sean Grayson Murder Trail Continues, Police Expert Describes ‘Unsound’ Decsions, Jury Views Body Camera

Listen Live
Sean Grayson Murder Trail Continues As Expert criticizes decision

Published on October 27, 2025

Gavel and Handcuffs on a Wooden Desk or Table Surface with Room for Copy.
Source: Feverpitched / Getty

Sonya Massey’s “alleged” murderer, former Sangamon County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Grayson, is currently standing trial and Massey’s family along with many in the community and beyond are praying for swift justice.

BOSSIP previously reported on the happenings of the trial that suggest Grayson is closer to being found guilty than going home for Thanksgiving based on testimony from his former partner Dawson Farley and forensic pathologist Dr. Nathaniel Patterson. According to The State Journal-Register, jurors heard extensive testimony from a police expert Seth Stoughton who shot Grayson a little bail by saying that he could “reasonably” feel threatened by Massey picking up the hot pot of water. However, ultimately, Soughton replied “no” when asked if the fatal shooting was “acceptable, proper or appropriate tactically”.

The jury was shown the body camera footage from the incident and Soughton offered commentary about the “tactical” mistakes that Grayson made while addressing Massey’s concerns. He noted that unlike his partner Farley, Grayson actually closed the distance between himself and Massey instead of creating more distance which would create a greater field of safety. Additionally, Grayson stepped immediately into Farley’s line of fire if a legit reason to discharge a firearm had occurred. This is bad police work before you even get to the decision to end Sonya Massey’s life.

