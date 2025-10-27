Crank Dat Damage Control: Soulja Boy Apologizes To Kandi After Interview With Ex-Employee Who Alleged He Spit In His Food

In a plot twist nobody saw coming, Soulja Boy is cranking dat apology to Kandi Burruss, putting an end to their unexpected back-and-forth. The about-face follows his egregiously explicit tirade after an episode of Burruss’ “Speak On It” podcast, where his former videographer shared a story about the rapper allegedly spitting in his food.

Source: Prince Williams/ Valerie Terranova

According to the Grio, the incident in question dates back to 2007, when videographer Charlie Rocket claimed he worked for Soulja Boy in Las Vegas.

“Soulja Boy called me to his room,” Rocket began on “Speak On It.” “We’re staying at the Bellagio, and he wanted to make a really viral video. He said, ‘Come to my room. I’m about to order some room service,’ and he ordered $1,000 worth of room service. When he was done, there was so much food left over. I was excited. I saw some chicken fingers and I was like, ‘Can I get those? Cuz I’m hungry, I’m really really hungry.’”

Rocket alleged that Soulja told him he could have whatever he wanted—before allegedly spitting on the food.

After the podcast clip went viral, Soulja Boy unleashed a furious, profanity-laced livestream targeting both Rocket and Burruss. The rapper denied the claims and threatened legal action, demanding an apology from Kandi for hosting the interview. He insulted the former #RHOA star, calling her names and demanding her address since he was in Atlanta, stating he would “pull up.”

“Aye, somebody tag this b*** Kandi too,” Soulja demanded. “B****, why the fk you got this fat n*** on your platform? I’m about to sue the f*** out of Kandi. Somebody tag Kandi. You on the motherf**** Internet claiming I spit in your food, you’sa b***. Who the f*** somebody go on the road with somebody and not eat for three days? And Kandi, f**k you too, you lil’ bald-headed b***,” he stated.

Kandi, however, refused to be intimidated, and she quickly turned the threat into an opportunity.

“I heard @souljaboy was cussing me out on his live and said he wanted to pull up… Well, I would love for you to pull up. Let’s speak on it!” she wrote on X.

Soulja Boy Apologizes, Admits He Overreacted

Ultimately, the threats subsided, and Soulja Boy apologized for his behavior. In a subsequent livestream, the rapper walked back his comments, admitting his emotions got the better of him.

“Man, I’m sending out an apology to Kandi…You know, I overreact sometimes; I see stuff on the internet. Much love to Kandi. If you can find it in your heart, please accept my apology—much love to you, much respect to you.”

He clarified that his true anger was directed at the videographer for “lying” on him, admitting that his friends had advised him, “You should have gotten mad at the dude, you shouldn’t have gotten mad at her. I’ma just let that rock, man.”

