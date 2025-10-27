Brian McKnight Is A Petty, Problematic Man Determined To Punish And Humble A Black Woman [Op-Ed]

Source: Joseph Okpako / Getty

Can someone please tell Brian McKnight I am sick of his sh— and at this point we will never be back at one— pun intended. He showed us who he was when he emotionally abandoned his children for his new family and while nothing will ever top that, Brian McKnight’s latest social media moment wasn’t far behind. While he want us to think that he was celebrating a victory based on vindication which is what it wasn’t.It wasn’t about justice. It was about power — specifically, the power to humiliate a Black woman publicly and call it a “win.”

His recent post celebrating an $8.8 million court judgment against his ex-wife — the mother of his biological children — felt less like closure and more like cruelty. The fact that it came just days after his son’s death, and on what would have been the young man’s birthday, made it downright heartless. This was never about money. It was about control. About reminding a woman — and by extension, all of us — that his ego still holds the mic.

Let’s talk about the real story here — not the lawsuit, not the legal jargon, but the legacy of how Black women have always been the house. Hell, Black women built the house, and clowns like Brian keep trying to burn it down. We are the architects and the foundation. We pour into our men — emotionally, spiritually, financially — helping them dream louder, live fuller, and believe bigger. We hold them down when the world tells them no. We raise their children, protect their reputations, and pray for them even when they’ve stopped praying for themselves. And yet, too often, when those same men get where they’re going, they use the very platforms we helped build to tear us down.

Oh and Brian McKnight is not the first to do it, but he’s made himself the poster child for it. His public erasure of his biological children — the same kids he once sang lullabies to — was already disgraceful. But the way he’s doubled down, renaming his stepchildren after himself and celebrating the pain of the woman who helped him become who he is, is both emotional and spiritual vandalism. This is what it looks like when a man forgets who helped him build the house — and instead of gratitude, he chooses demolition.

What’s more disheartening is the way the internet continues to indulges in misogynistic bull crap. Every time a Black man publicly humiliates a Black woman, it becomes a trending topic — a meme, a moment, a conversation where empathy gets lost and entertainment takes center stage. People will say, “Oh, he’s just living his truth.” Or, “That’s between him and his ex.” But the truth is, when you make your cruel intentions public, you invite the public into your mess. And in doing so, you send a dangerous message: that disrespecting Black women comes with applause, not accountability. We watched it with Ne-Yo. We saw it with Dwyane Wade’s ex-wife years ago. And now, here we are again, watching another Black woman’s pain become a performance for likes. It’s like the internet loves to see Black women traumatized well until it’s time to protect them.

The emotional labor of Black women is never acknowledged but we are expected to endure everything with grace — even when the load was never ours to bear. We are told to heal privately, to go high when they go low, to let God handle it. Meanwhile, men like Brian McKnight get to publicly weaponize their platforms without consequence. The irony is, women like his ex-wife often helped build the very foundation of the man’s success — the early days, the long nights, the unpaid labor of belief and emotional support. And when it’s over, we’re supposed to clap for the “new chapter” while the old one still bleeds.

So, yes — Brian McKnight may have won $8.8 million. But let’s be real: it’s blood money for the soul he lost in the process. And while he may not care, it will definitely cost him the respect of his female audience. Black women like myself are tighter than his leather pants, and that will wreck his fame.

You can’t put a price tag on decency. You can’t buy empathy. And you damn sure can’t call yourself a man of integrity while publicly mocking the woman who bore your name, carried your children, and shared your life.

Brian McKnight didn’t win. He exposed himself — as another man who finds pleasure in inflicting pain on women. And for that, no judgment or dollar amount can save him from the poop stain he has become.

Now let me go take his good-for-nothing a— off my playlist and find another first dance song for my wedding.

