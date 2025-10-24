Fantastic Voyage Day 4: Western Vibes with a Southern Soul Show
The 24th annual Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage kept the party going on Day 4, docking in the beautiful nation of Belize for a day of sun-soaked exploration and community fun. After enjoying the island’s vibrant culture, cruisers returned to the ship for a spirited Western Night, trading their beachwear for cowboy hats and boots.
Fantastic Voyage Day 4: Western Vibes with a Southern Soul Show was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
As the sun was setting the Southern Soul Show kicked off with Fat Daddy taking the stage. Fat Daddy had the audience singing and dancing while line dancing. 803 Fresh kept the dance floor packed and the fans clacking high all night long. Tucka wrapped the show with a soulful performance
Fantastic Voyage Day 4: Western Vibes with a Southern Soul Show was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
The legendary Shirley Murdock graced the stage with a performance that was nothing short of magical. Belting out her timeless hits like ‘As We Lay’ and ‘Go on Without You,’ she transported the audience back to the golden era of R&B.
Fantastic Voyage Day 4: Western Vibes with a Southern Soul Show was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
The one and only Adina Howard. She sang her classics like “Freak Like Me”, reminding everyone why she remains an R&B icon. Her bold and unapologetic performance was the vibe fans were asking for.
Fantastic Voyage Day 4: Western Vibes with a Southern Soul Show was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
Songstress Chanté Moore graced the stage next, captivating the crowd with her incredible vocal range and timeless hits, delivering a performance filled with elegance and power. A highlight of her set was a soulful tribute to the late, great D’Angelo, pouring her heart into his classics and inviting the audience to reflect and celebrate his legacy together. The heartfelt homage brought a wave of emotion, pulling everyone closer as Moore honored a legend lost but never forgotten.
RELATED STORIES:
Everything That Happened Day 1 of The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025
70s vs 90s Theme Night Highlights Day 3 of the Fantastic Voyage
From Gospel to Hip-Hop: Day 2 of the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025
Check out more from the fourth night on The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage below
Fantastic Voyage Day 4: Western Vibes with a Southern Soul Show was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
Sam Sylk of WZAK Hosted the Southern Soul Concert
Fantastic Voyage Day 4: Western Vibes with a Southern Soul Show was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
Early Morning Exercise on the Top Deck
Fantastic Voyage Day 4: Western Vibes with a Southern Soul Show was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
Adina Howard Performs Freak Like Me
Fantastic Voyage Day 4: Western Vibes with a Southern Soul Show was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
Myra J Takes the Stage at The All-Star Comedy Show
Fantastic Voyage Day 4: Western Vibes with a Southern Soul Show was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
Fat Daddy Came Through With the Country Vibes
Fantastic Voyage Day 4: Western Vibes with a Southern Soul Show was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
Cruisers Dressed Up in their Western Wear
Fantastic Voyage Day 4: Western Vibes with a Southern Soul Show was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
Tucka Takes the Stage
Fantastic Voyage Day 4: Western Vibes with a Southern Soul Show was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
Chef Jernard and the TVOne Chefs Served Up Great Food for Cruisers
Fantastic Voyage Day 4: Western Vibes with a Southern Soul Show was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
Ship Church AKA Morning Inspiration Brought to you by Denny’s
Fantastic Voyage Day 4: Western Vibes with a Southern Soul Show was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
Lots of Line Dancing on Western Night!
Fantastic Voyage Day 4: Western Vibes with a Southern Soul Show was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
Fat Daddy Got in On the Dancing Too
Fantastic Voyage Day 4: Western Vibes with a Southern Soul Show was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!
HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE
Fantastic Voyage Day 4: Western Vibes with a Southern Soul Show was originally published on blackamericaweb.com