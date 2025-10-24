REDDemption: Karlie Redd Celebrates Beating Burglary Case As Charges Are Dismissed—‘I Was Never Guilty’

Karlie Redd is getting her REDDemption as burglary charges against her have been dropped.

The news was confirmed by her high-profile attorney, Steve Sadow, on Wednesday, October 22, who shared a copy of the DeKalb County order stating that the case would not be prosecuted.

“The bogus case against my client, Karlie Redd (Lewis), one of the stars of the show, Love & Hip Hop Atlanta, has been dismissed!” wrote Sadow.

Karlie Redd has since shared an official statement to BOSSIP.

“I want to clearly state that I was never guilty of the allegations made against me. These claims were completely untrue, and I was unfairly targeted by false statements made by my ex-husband. The dismissal of all charges confirms the truth. I am thankful for my legal team, my family, my supporters, and everyone who stood by me during this difficult time. My focus now is on continuing my work, advocating for survivors, and moving forward with strength and grace.” Why Was Karlie Redd Charged With Burglary

Redd, whose legal name is Karlie Lewis, was arrested in April 2025 for allegedly entering the private home of her estranged husband, Teleau Belton, without permission and taking several personal items, before posting bond.

As previously reported by MadameNoire, the incident happened in January, with prosecutors alleging that she took personal items belonging to the resident.

Early this year, Redd’s ex-husband was charged in Fulton County with family violence battery against her, to which her lawyer, Sadow, said in a previous disclosure that he “was very confident that Karlie’s case will be resolved favorably.”

Now, a press release reports that Sadow was right with an order filed by a DeKalb assistant district attorney and signed by Judge LaTisha Dear Jackson, that states:

“It is hereby considered, ordered, and adjudged that the above-styled case be Nolle Prossed for the following reason(s): While probable cause exists, the State is unable to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Now Karlie can focus on much more positive things, like her successful new ATL restaurant, Red Room Bistro, and her continued advocacy for domestic abuse survivors through her non-profit, Big Heart Foundation.

