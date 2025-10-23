October Highlights Depression, Mental Health Awareness

Chinnapong

October is recognized as National Depression and Mental Health Screening Awareness Month, a time dedicated to promoting early detection and treatment of mental health conditions. The observance began in the 1990s, led by the nonprofit Screening for Mental Health, Inc., to encourage people to assess their emotional well-being through free, confidential screenings. Throughout the month, health organizations, schools, and community centers host events and provide resources to reduce stigma and connect individuals with support. Advocates say the initiative helps raise awareness that mental health care is as vital as physical health care.