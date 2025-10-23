South Carolina neighborhood sees surprise hot air balloon landing

Alex Rodrigo Brondani

Residents of Easley, South Carolina, got a surprise Wednesday morning when a hot air balloon touched down along Ashwood Way in the Lenhardt Grove neighborhood. Pilot Tim Hoffman told WHNS that the landing was planned and not an emergency. According to WBTV, Hoffman said he had launched from Tennessee before descending into the neighborhood. Video captured by a bystander showed the balloon settling inside a fenced backyard before Hoffman guided it onto a larger grassy area. He later packed up the balloon without incident. No injuries or damage were reported in the unexpected but safe landing.

