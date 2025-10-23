Listen Live
Nicki Minaj Mocks Keyshia Ka'Oir For 'Lying' In Interview

Nicki Minaj Mocks Keyshia Ka’Oir For ‘Lying’ About Alleged Allergic Reaction: ‘The Liar Got To Doing What The Liar Is Known To Best Do’

Published on October 23, 2025

Nicki Minaj is still going off on Gucci Mane’s wife, Keyshia Ka’Oir.

Nicki Minaj and Keyshia Ka'oir
Source: Arturo Holmes / Prince Williams

Gucci and Keyshia recently stopped by The Breakfast Club, where they talked about the rapper’s mental health struggles and how they both work together to manage his episodes. Shortly after the interview was released, fans on social media started to question Ka’oir’s seemingly swollen face, with some speculating she had recently undergone cosmetic procedures.

The model and entrepreneur responded to these comments in her Instagram post about the interview, writing, “I had an allergic reaction & my face was swollen during the #BreakfastClub interview but I still wanted to do it. It’s better now! Thank you.”

She went on to double down on her reasoning via Instagram Stories, saying she chose not to cancel the interview because she wanted to help raise awareness around mental health.

Nicki Minaj didn’t seem to care about her reasoning, though, continuing her online rants about Ka’Oir just one day after accusing the model of copying her and being married to Gucci only to ‘sedate’ him.

The rapper went on a Spaces rant aimed at Keyshia on October 22, calling her a liar following her claims of an allergic reaction.

“Notice she ain’t say she got bit by a bee or some s*** that she had an allergic reaction. Notice she ain’t say that prior to that footage coming out,” she said before starting to mimic Ka’oir’s Jamaican accent.

“Like she didn’t wake up that morning and say, ‘Oh s***! My God, y’all, I got sting by a bee,’” she continued. “No b***h. It was when the footage came out that she seen her filter didn’t come with her outside that day, which is when the liar got to lying. It was when she saw herself that she jumped. Haha, ya jumped. It was when she saw that the filler had stopped filling in that the liar got to doing what the liar is known to best do, b***h.”

Prior to Nicki’s latest rant, Ka’oir appeared to respond to her first jabs in a recent Instagram post. Keyshia posted a carousel of photos on Instagram–some were solo shots and some included her husband–captioned, “I’m like nah……. since when ….. out here embarrassing ….”

The post also included the song “On The News” by Young Thug featuring Cardi B, seemingly hinting at the fact that Minaj can’t stop talking about her. She has yet to reply to Nicki’s second rant.

