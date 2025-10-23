Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month Honors Families Nationwide

Neelrong28

October marks Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month, a time to honor parents and families grieving the loss of a pregnancy or infant. The observance began in 1988, when President Ronald Reagan proclaimed October as a month of remembrance and awareness. Since then, communities across the country have recognized the month with candlelight vigils, remembrance walks, and the Wave of Light on October 15, when candles are lit worldwide at 7 p.m. local time. Advocates say the month helps break the silence surrounding miscarriage, stillbirth, and infant loss, offering comfort and support to affected families.