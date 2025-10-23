Italian American Heritage Month Celebrated Nationwide in October

Neelrong28

Each October, communities across the United States celebrate Italian American Heritage Month, honoring the culture, history, and contributions of millions of Italian Americans. The observance began in 1989, when President George H.W. Bush and Congress proclaimed October as a time to recognize the community’s impact on American life. The month coincides with Columbus Day, historically tied to Italian heritage, though celebrations now focus on broader cultural pride. Across the country, parades, art exhibits, film screenings, and food festivals highlight Italian traditions and the lasting influence of Italian Americans on the nation’s identity.