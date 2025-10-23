Listen Live
Local

Charlotte Staple Restaurant Closing After Six Decades

October 23, 2025

Delicious pulled pork burger with fresh toppings and vibrant colors
One of Charlotte’s most iconic eateries is set to close after more than six decades in business.

Bar-B-Q King, a longtime fixture on Wilkinson Boulevard, announced it will serve its final meal on Nov. 1, according to WBTV.

Opened in 1959, the restaurant became a local favorite for its barbecue, seafood, and burgers — even earning national attention when Guy Fieri featured it on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives and The Best Thing I Ever Ate.

After 65 years, Bar-B-Q King is closing permanently following the sale of the property it occupies.

