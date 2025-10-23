Listen Live
Miller Drops 25 in Return as Hornets Top Nets in Season Opener

Published on October 23, 2025

Brooklyn Nets v Charlotte Hornets
Brandon Miller scored 25 points in his first game since January as the Charlotte Hornets beat the Brooklyn Nets 136-117 in Wednesday’s season opener. Miles Bridges added 18 points and 11 rebounds, while LaMelo Ball tallied 20 points and eight assists. According to WCCB, Charlotte showcased its depth with a franchise-record nine players scoring in double figures, including rookies Kon Knueppel and Ryan Kalkbrenner — the first pair of rookies to start a Hornets season opener. Miller, returning from a wrist injury, erupted for 15 points in the second quarter as Charlotte built a 17-point halftime lead. The Hornets shot 53.3% overall and 47.2% from three.

