Listen Live
Travel

70s vs 90s Theme Night Highlights Day 3 of the Fantastic Voyage

Published on October 22, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1053rnb app
Fantastic Voyage 2025 70s vs 90 night theme night
Source: Daryl Edwards / Reach Media

Day 3 of the 2025 The 24th annual Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage featured the much-anticipated 70s vs 90s Theme Night, celebrating two decades that have significantly influenced Black culture, music, and fashion.

The night opened with a playlist blending disco hits from the 70s with hip-hop and R&B tracks from the 90s. Guests filled the dance floor, moving to classics from artists like Earth, Wind & Fire and Donna Summer, followed by 90s staples from TLC and Biggie. The mix of music created a lively atmosphere, with attendees embracing the spirit of their chosen decade.

The cruise director Cookie lead the party and parade, which brought together guests of all ages to enjoy the music and culture of these two eras. The ship’s deck became a space where the sounds of the 70s and 90s came together, offering something for everyone.

The 70s vs 90s Theme Night was a celebration of music, culture, and community. It provided an opportunity for guests to connect, dance, and enjoy the shared history of these influential decades.

As the Fantastic Voyage continued, Day 3’s theme night stood out as a key moment of the cruise.

70s vs 90s Theme Night Highlights Day 3 of the Fantastic Voyage  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

70s vs 90s Theme Night Highlights Day 3 of the Fantastic Voyage  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Check out more from the first night, Represent night, on The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage below

Before the Parade, There Was a Soul Train Line and This Cruiser Led it, Wearing a Silver Jumpsuit and Afro

Fantastic Voyage 2025 70s vs 90 night theme night
Source: Daryl Edwards / Reach Media

70s vs 90s Theme Night Highlights Day 3 of the Fantastic Voyage  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Two Ladies Representing the 70s in These Printed Outfits

Fantastic Voyage 2025 70s vs 90 night theme night
Source: Daryl Edwards / Reach Media

70s vs 90s Theme Night Highlights Day 3 of the Fantastic Voyage  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

RELATED STORIES:

Everything That Happened Day 1 of The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025

Tank Takes the Ladies on a Fantastic Voyage

From Gospel to Hip-Hop: Day 2 of the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025

Two Ladies Doing the Butt Down the Soul Train Line

Fantastic Voyage 2025 70s vs 90 night theme night
Source: Daryl Edwards / Reach Media

70s vs 90s Theme Night Highlights Day 3 of the Fantastic Voyage  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Another 70s Lady Dropping it Low in the Soul Train Line in Bell Bottoms and Afro

Fantastic Voyage 2025 70s vs 90 night theme night
Source: Daryl Edwards / Reach Media

70s vs 90s Theme Night Highlights Day 3 of the Fantastic Voyage  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Representing the 70s in a Catsuit and Afro

Fantastic Voyage 2025 70s vs 90 night theme night
Source: Daryl Edwards / Reach Media

70s vs 90s Theme Night Highlights Day 3 of the Fantastic Voyage  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Fantastic Voyage 2025 70s vs 90 night theme night
Source: Daryl Edwards / Reach Media

70s vs 90s Theme Night Highlights Day 3 of the Fantastic Voyage  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

This Lady Represented the 90s in a Purple Tracksuit with a Phone and Boombox Accessories

Fantastic Voyage 2025 70s vs 90 night theme night
Source: Daryl Edwards / Reach Media

70s vs 90s Theme Night Highlights Day 3 of the Fantastic Voyage  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

This Couple Represented the 70s in Matching Fits

Fantastic Voyage 2025 70s vs 90 night theme night
Source: Daryl Edwards / Reach Media

70s vs 90s Theme Night Highlights Day 3 of the Fantastic Voyage  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

This Lady Was in Her 70s Vibe in a Psychedelic Dress with a Record Necklace

Fantastic Voyage 2025 70s vs 90 night theme night
Source: Daryl Edwards / Reach Media

70s vs 90s Theme Night Highlights Day 3 of the Fantastic Voyage  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

This 90s Girl Wore a Red Two-Piece Racer Outfit with Fendi Accessories

Fantastic Voyage 2025 70s vs 90 night theme night
Source: Daryl Edwards / Reach Media

70s vs 90s Theme Night Highlights Day 3 of the Fantastic Voyage  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

This Cruiser Wore a Cropped Top with a Golden Afro

Fantastic Voyage 2025 70s vs 90 night theme night
Source: Daryl Edwards / Reach Media

70s vs 90s Theme Night Highlights Day 3 of the Fantastic Voyage  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

This Cruiser Wore a 70s Velvet Pimpsuit with Accessories

Fantastic Voyage 2025 70s vs 90 night theme night
Source: Daryl Edwards / Reach Media

70s vs 90s Theme Night Highlights Day 3 of the Fantastic Voyage  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

This Group of Cruisers Took it to the 90s with a Nod to Salt-N-Pepa and Overalls

Fantastic Voyage 2025 70s vs 90 night theme night
Source: Daryl Edwards / Reach Media

70s vs 90s Theme Night Highlights Day 3 of the Fantastic Voyage  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

This Sista Hit the Dance Floor in a ’90s-Inspired Tank Dress

Fantastic Voyage 2025 70s vs 90 night theme night
Source: Daryl Edwards / Reach Media

70s vs 90s Theme Night Highlights Day 3 of the Fantastic Voyage  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

These Ladies Hit the Soul Train Line Together

Fantastic Voyage 2025 70s vs 90 night theme night
Source: Daryl Edwards / Reach Media

70s vs 90s Theme Night Highlights Day 3 of the Fantastic Voyage  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

These Friends Shared Laughs and Moments on the Dance Floor

Fantastic Voyage 2025 70s vs 90 night theme night
Source: Daryl Edwards / Reach Media

70s vs 90s Theme Night Highlights Day 3 of the Fantastic Voyage  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

The Party After the Parade Was Lit

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

70s vs 90s Theme Night Highlights Day 3 of the Fantastic Voyage  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

More from 105.3 RnB
Trending
Local

Panthers Fire Employee Over Social Media Post About Charlie Kirk

10 Items
Local

DaBaby’s Music Video Honoring Light Rail Stabbing Victim Receives Mixed Reviews

Close-Up of Hands Using Calculator in Colorful Indian Shop Background
Local

The Standard Deduction on Taxes Has Increased

Entertainment

Urban One Founder Cathy Hughes Celebrates 45 Yrs of Empowering Black Media

Local

Video of Deadly Charlotte Light Rail Stabbing Draws National Attention

American Vote Campaign Badge
Local

Early Voting Now Open in NC Municipal Elections

16 Items
Celebrity

Here’s What Happened When Baby Bumpin’ Bardi Revealed She’s Expecting A Baby With Baller Boo Stefon Diggs

Celebrity

It’s A Girl! Rihanna Welcomes Third Child, First Daughter, Rocki Irish, With A$AP Rocky

105.3 RnB

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close