Light Rail Security Heightened Since Fatal Stabbing

Published on October 23, 2025

Memorial of the 23 years old Ukrainian Iryna Zarutska in Charlotte
Wednesday marks 60 days since the fatal light rail stabbing that took the life of Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska — an anniversary that brings reflection, not celebration, but one that continues to shape safety efforts across Charlotte’s transit system.

In the aftermath of Zarutska’s death, city leaders vowed to improve public safety and increase police visibility on and around light rail lines. Two months later, riders say they’re starting to see those changes take effect.

At the East/West station in South End, a memorial still honors Zarutska’s life, while a stronger presence of security officers and police patrols has become part of the daily commute.

The suspect, Decarlos Brown Jr., has been federally indicted in Zarutska’s killing. If convicted, he faces life in prison or the death penalty.

