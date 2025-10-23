October Marks German American Heritage Month
October is recognized as German American Heritage Month, celebrating the lasting contributions of German immigrants and their descendants to the United States. Communities across the country are marking the month with festivals, cultural exhibits, and events highlighting German traditions, language, and history. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, more than 40 million Americans claim German ancestry, making it one of the nation’s largest ethnic groups.
