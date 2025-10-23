Netflix Casting Charlotte Extras for New Season of The Hunting Wives
Netflix is seeking background extras in Charlotte for the second season of its drama series The Hunting Wives.
Based on the best-selling novel by May Cobb, the show will film in Charlotte and surrounding areas for its upcoming season, according to WCCB.
Those interested can apply by emailing thw2extras@gmail.com. Submissions should include your age, ethnicity, gender, city, and state in the subject line, along with two photos — one close-up and one full-length.
The Hunting Wives premiered on Netflix in July and was renewed for a second season in September.
More from 105.3 RnB