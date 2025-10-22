Listen Live
“Sinners” Returns to IMAX for Halloween Week

Ryan Coogler’s Vampire Epic “Sinners” Returns to IMAX for Halloween

The critically acclaimed horror hit “Sinners” is creeping back into select IMAX theaters from October 30 to November 5.

Published on October 22, 2025

The European Premiere of "Sinners"

Source: Tim P. Whitby / Getty

If you didn’t catch Sinners in the movie theater, don’t worry – the vampiric horror will be returning to IMAX theaters just in time for Halloween.

According to ScreenRant, the Ryan Coogler masterpiece that had everyone talking during its original release will be back in theaters at select IMAX locations between October 30 and November 5. IMAX has been lowkey releasing tickets on their website. 

“Despite reports leading up to its release, Sinners debuted with $48 million at the domestic box office during its original April release. While some outlets presented a doomsday story regarding the movie’s box office, it was eventually hit with backlash, especially given that it was being met with near-universal acclaim from critics and audiences,” ScreenRant reports. 

The movie was an instant hit with fans and critics alike earning “96% Tomatometer and 97% Popcornmeter on Rotten Tomatoes” and despite hating from several news outlets that tried to act like “Sinners” wasn’t a smash, ScreenRant notes that the movie had one of the smallest drop-off percentages in box office history suffering a measly 6% drop from the first to the second weekend. Meaning that the fans ran to the movie the first week, but a strong word-of-mouth campaign got folks to the theater for the second week. The movie has since earned a reported $366 million globally. 

“One of the key reasons for the strong box office is its IMAX release. IMAX screenings for Sinners were quickly selling out to the point where it had a re-release back in May. Now, the critically acclaimed horror will return to theaters at the most opportune time, where it is now re-releasing on Halloween. Several more 2025 movies are following suit to this trend, including KPop Demon Hunters.

While Sinners built a groundswell from excellent performances, beautiful cinematography, and historical Easter eggs, many believe that the re-release could help push the movie back into the conversation, with award season right around the corner.

See social media’s reaction to the movie’s success below.

