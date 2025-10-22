Listen Live
Celebrity

Bronny James Reportedly Broke Trade News To Anthony Davis

Bronny James Reportedly Broke The News To Anthony Davis That He Was Being Traded From The Lakers

Published on October 22, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1053rnb app

There have been a lot of crazy trades throughout NBA history, but none in recent memory were more unbelievable than the Anthony Davis-Luka Dončić trade.

Bronny James and Anthony Davis
Source: Ronald Martinez / Alex Goodlett

The sports world stopped in its tracks when news broke that the Los Angeles Lakers were getting longtime Dallas Mavericks star Luka Dončić. While L.A. fans were excited about acquiring another superstar, it was a bittersweet moment, as they lost someone who had a huge impact on the team, Anthony Davis.

While these trades come out of nowhere for fans, they also caught a lot of people in the league by surprise–Including some people involved in the trade.

According to a newly-released book from sportswriter Yaron Weitzman, Bronny James, LeBron James’s son and Lakers teammate, was actually the one who broke the news to Davis. The 21-year-old reportedly shared the Shams Charania tweet that broke the news in the Lakers’ group chat, garnering some confused reactions.

Per a write-up from The New York Post, Bronny wasn’t sure whether Charania had been hacked, echoing the sentiments of many that this trade couldn’t be possible.

In response to the shocking news, AD is said to have asked, “Did these n****s just trade me?” He then went on to wish his teammates luck and exited the chat.

That’s when LeBron sent back just three letters: “WTF.”

Weitzman’s account is similar to how Lakers guard Austin Reaves retold the moment, previously saying that he thought Davis was pranking the team with news of the trade.

According to reporting from team insider Dave McMenamin, Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka agreed to the deal with the Dallas Mavericks and later had a joint call with Davis and head coach J.J. Redick to inform them about the move, per Newsweek. Pelinka then reportedly informed Davis’ agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, and then called LeBron James about the deal.

The deal was made with direct negotiations between Pelinka and Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison and no other teams were involved in the trade.

The post Bronny James Reportedly Broke The News To Anthony Davis That He Was Being Traded From The Lakers appeared first on Bossip.

Bronny James Reportedly Broke The News To Anthony Davis That He Was Being Traded From The Lakers  was originally published on bossip.com

More from 105.3 RnB
Trending
10 Items
Local

DaBaby’s Music Video Honoring Light Rail Stabbing Victim Receives Mixed Reviews

Local

Panthers Fire Employee Over Social Media Post About Charlie Kirk

Close-Up of Hands Using Calculator in Colorful Indian Shop Background
Local

The Standard Deduction on Taxes Has Increased

Entertainment

Urban One Founder Cathy Hughes Celebrates 45 Yrs of Empowering Black Media

American Vote Campaign Badge
Local

Early Voting Now Open in NC Municipal Elections

Local

Video of Deadly Charlotte Light Rail Stabbing Draws National Attention

Entertainment

Michael Jackson Biopic Update: Reports Say Two Movies, Delayed Release

Entertainment

South Carolina Judge’s Home Burns After Blocking Trump Admin

105.3 RnB

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close