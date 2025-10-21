Listen Live
Draymond Green Guest Starring In 'St. Denis Medical' [Exclusive]

From The Hardwood To The Hospital: Draymond Green Guest Starring In Second Season Of NBC’s ‘St. Denis Medical’ [Exclusive First Look]

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green will make a guest appearance on the second season of NBC's medical comedy 'St. Denis Medical'

Published on October 21, 2025

A Golden State Warrior is trading in his jersey for a hospital gown in the upcoming second season of a hit NBC comedy.

Draymond Green is making his acting debut with a guest appearance in St. Denis Medical’s season 2 premiere on November 3, and BOSSIP has exclusive details.

Draymond Green
Source: Raven Varona

In St. Denis Medical season 2, the four-time NBA champion and defensive powerhouse will play a patient rushed into the ER after being struck by lightning. The bizarre case quickly becomes the talk of the hospital and captures the staff’s attention in unexpected ways.

Take an exclusive first look at Draymond in St. Denis Medical below.

St. Denis Medical
Source: St. Denis Medical / NBC

About St. Denis Medical

Created by Eric Ledgin and Justin Spitzer, the mockumentary-style comedy follows the dedicated yet chaotic staff of an underfunded Oregon hospital as they try to balance treating patients, managing crises, and navigating their own personal drama. The ensemble cast includes Wendi McLendon-Covey, David Alan Grier, Allison Tolman, Josh Lawson, Kahyun Kim, Mekki Leeper, and Kaliko Kauahi.

A press release reports that season two will also feature guest appearances from Ariana Madix, Kristen Schaal, Lauren Weedman, Frankie Quiñones, Lauren Lapkus, Tim Baltz, Jeremiah Brown, and Jonah Beckett.

St. Denis Medical earned critical acclaim in its first season, scoring a Critics’ Choice nomination for Best Comedy Series. Grier received individual nods from both the Critics’ Choice Awards and the NAACP Image Awards. The series reached 35 million total viewers across all platforms and was NBC’s No. 1 new show of the 2024–25 season in the coveted 18–49 demo.

Produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, the series is executive produced by Ledgin, Spitzer, Simon Heuer, Ruben Fleischer, Bridget Kyle, and Vicky Luu.

The new season of St. Denis Medical, featuring Draymond Green’s premiere appearance, airs Monday, Nov. 3, with back-to-back episodes from 8–9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and the next day on Peacock.

Season one is currently streaming on the platform.

