It Be Your Own People: ICE Agents Arrest Cop Accused Of Overstaying His Visa

It can’t be emphasized enough that while the Trump administration has consistently claimed its massive immigration crackdown was about ridding the U.S. of violent criminals who have entered the country illegally, we just aren’t hearing anything significant about big criminal busts involving these gang members, drug cartels, and violent murderers and rapists President Donald Trump, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, and ICE director Tom Homan keep telling us about. Instead, we’re seeing “Operation Midway Blitz,” which was sold to Americans as a fed operation targeting foreign gang members in Chicago, but turned out to be an event that resulted in mostly U.S. citizens being harassed, snatched out of their homes and terrorized in the middle of the night, and the arrests of mostly migrants who, presumably, were undocumented, but were not the gang members being targeted. We’re seeing day laborers, green card holders, protesters and journalists being roughed up, arrested and, in some cases, deported after being taken into ICE custody. We’re seeing that ICE’s own data has shown approximately 72% of ICE detainees had no criminal records, despite Homan claiming the opposite is true.

On Thursday morning, ICE agents arrested a Hanover Park police officer, who has been accused of being an illegal immigrant from the country of Montenegro.

Yeah — the immigration cops arrested an actual cop. This is where we are now.

According to ABC 7, the Village of Hanover Park said in a statement Thursday that Officer Radule Bojovic was hired by the Hanover Park Police Department in January in “full compliance with federal and state law,” and said it had been confirmed that he was “legally authorized by the federal government to work in the United States.” The Department of Homeland Security, however, is claiming Bojovic overstayed a tourist visa that expired in 2015.

In fact, Noem, on Thursday, tweeted that ICE “arrested an illegal alien working as a sworn POLICE OFFICER in a Chicago suburb,” and she went as far as to claim, “Radical sanctuary politicians have allowed criminal illegal aliens to infiltrate our school districts, communities, and even police departments,” as if Bojovic was a hardened criminal who snuck into the country and conned his way into a police job, all under the nose of Democratic leaders who just didn’t care.

Notice how quickly a cop, who is not accused of any wrongdoing outside of allegedly overstaying his visa, is automatically characterized as a “criminal illegal alien” by the federal government.

It’s also worth mentioning that, according to Fox 32, Bojovic’s arrest came during Operation Midway Blitz, which, again, was supposed to be targeting gang members, specifically from the Venezuelan criminal organization Tren de Aragua.

But there’s no indication that Bojovic is gang-affiliated or that he’s a danger to the public, which is why Trump officials have to make whatever his situation is sound scarier by ramping up the hyperbolic language to make it seem like he’s another example of how President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown is keeping America safe.

“Governor J.B. Pritzker doesn’t just allow violent illegal aliens to terrorize Illinois’s communities, he allows illegal aliens to work as sworn police officers.” DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement. “Radule Bojovic violated our nation’s laws and was living ILLEGALLY in the United States for 10 years—what kind of police department gives criminal illegal aliens badges and guns? It’s a felony for aliens to even possess a firearm. A so-called law enforcement officer who is actively breaking the law. Under President Trump and Secretary Noem ICE is restoring law and order. Criminal illegal aliens have NO PLACE in our communities, especially on our police forces.”

Again with the “criminal illegal alien” designation. It’s almost as if every Trump official is in propaganda lock-step down to the exact phrasing they use.

Anyway, here’s the full statement by the Village of Hanover Park, which claims multiple federal agencies confirmed Bojovic was cleared to work as a police officer in the U.S.

“The Hanover Park Police Department hired Officer Bojovic in January 2025 in full compliance with federal and state law. Before hiring Officer Bojovic, the Village confirmed that he was legally authorized by the federal government to work in the United States. At the time of his hire, Officer Bojovic presented the Village with a Work Authorization Card, which was issued by the federal government’s U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. The card was valid and recently renewed. We also conducted a full background check, including his criminal history with both the Illinois State Police and the FBI. “The bottom line is that all information we received from the federal government indicated that Officer Bojovic is legally authorized to work in the United States as a police officer. Clearly, without that authorization, the Village would not have hired him. Additionally, the Village has not received any notice from any federal or state agency that his work authorization status has ever been revoked. “Further, the Village also confirmed, based on a memorandum issued by the Department of Justice’s Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives on January 5, 2024, that his immigration status allows him to carry a firearm while on duty. “Officer Radule Bojovic has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the immigration proceedings he is now facing. If he is permitted to remain in the United States and remains legally authorized to work in this country, he will be returned to full duty status.”

