Burrtifully Benevolent: Gucci Mane Reveals Bipolar Disorder & Schizophrenia Diagnoses, Wife Keyshia Ka’oir Opens Up About Helping Him Manage

In his new memoir, Episodes, Gucci Mane opened up about his mental health diagnoses, revealing he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.

This week, the Atlanta rapper and his wife, Keyshia Ka’oir, sat down with The Breakfast Club, where she talked about the ways she deals with her husband’s schizophrenia so the public doesn’t find out he’s having an episode.

“I take his apps off his phone,” Ka’oir began while explaining her process. “First thing I do, I delete Instagram. I delete everything. Even if I got to change his password, I’m changing it because I don’t need the public to know he’s having an episode.” She continued, “You realize you’d never know about any other episode since Sept. 13 because I control that. You’re not going on Instagram, you’re not going on Twitter, it’s deleted. I just control everything at home. Now, before the episodes come, I catch it. So that’s why he hasn’t had another one

The model and entrepreneur went on to describe just how bad his episodes get, explaining how Gucci Mane acts when he’s going through one.

“Now, before the episodes come, I catch it,” Ka’oir explained. “So that’s why he hasn’t had another one. And how you catch that is he doesn’t speak to you. He wants to be left alone. He don’t eat. He does not sleep. Text messages. There’s a period after each word. And I’m like, ‘You’re going through an episode. You’re sick.’ ‘No, I’m not. Ain’t nothing wrong with me. Why do you think that?’ ‘You’re not speaking to me.’ ‘Well, there’s nothing to talk about.’ I said, ‘Well, that’s not how you speak to your wife.’ And I’m like, ‘You’re sick.’ And we snap out of it right then.”

Charlamagne Tha God referenced a recent interview with Kim Kardashian, who said on Call Her Daddy that during her marriage to Ye (fka Kanye West), he would give away luxury cars to friends while going through a mental health crisis. Gucci admitted that he would do the same, but with jewelry.

“I gave away jewelry,” he began. “Jewelry costs so much, I would give my friends jewelry. They knew I wasn’t well, but they’d take it.”

The rapper went on to explain that his friends taking advantage of him in that way led to them being cut off once he made it out of jail.

“They know something going on with me, but they’d take it,” he explained. “When I got out of jail, I cut off all my friends. I’m like, ‘Damn, they was taking advantage.’”

Gucci also opened up about the infamous Twitter (now X) rant he went on in 2013, where he called out Drake, Nicki Minaj, Rick Ross and others in the music industry. The rapper attributed it to being unwell, saying that the incident weighed “super heavy” on him until he was able to apologize to everyone.

“I was super embarrassed and hurt by the things I said because I wasn’t well then, right? So, then, I got locked up. So, a lot of those people who I was saying stuff to, I was like, ‘they ain’t never gonna mess with me no more,'” Gucci Mane explained. “So even when I got out three years later…I apologized to [Rick] Ross, Drake, Nicki [Minaj], like all of them people that accepted my apologies, they don’t know it’s like a weight off my shoulders.”

Gucci Mane’s memoir, Episodes, which was released on October 14, was co-written by music journalist and author Kathy Iandoli. The book, which chronicles his life and mental health issues, is also accompanied by a 23-track album of the same name.

