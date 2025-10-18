Saweetie Fights Back Against Promoter Maybach Mayy’s Escort Allegations: ‘I’ll Let The Lawyers Take It’

The line has been drawn, and the legal team is in the chat. Rapper Saweetie has issued a powerful and definitive statement, lawyering up against a woman claiming to be her former road manager who has been making explosive allegations against Saweetie about her career and personal life.

This latest chapter in the rap world’s rumor mill centers on a woman identified as Maybach Mayy, who is a UK-based promoter. Mayy has been on a relentless social media tirade, alleging that Saweetie and her rumored boyfriend, English footballer Jadon Sancho, owe her a significant amount of money. The allegations against Saweetie involved the rapper secretly working as an escort and using her rumored relationship with Sancho purely for financial gain.

The rapper, whose real name is Diamonté Harper, wasted no time in hitting back hard. On Friday, Saweetie released a firm statement, making it clear she’s taking legal action. According to TMZ, her statement, posted to her Instagram Stories, reads: “The recent accusations made about me are false, defamatory, and deeply disturbing. These claims misrepresent the facts and are solely aimed to damage my reputation.” She continued, “This person never managed me. She was simply introduced to me by family. Her motives are now obvious. I’ll let the lawyers take it from here.”

Allegations Against Saweetie About Escort Activity

Maybach May’s accusations seemingly get wilder over time. Complex reports that Mayy referred to Sancho as a “client,” prompting serious speculation that she acted as a madam for Saweetie, orchestrating meetings for financial purposes. Mayy repeatedly claimed that Saweetie owed her money, alleging she was responsible for introducing the rapper to the Aston Villa soccer star. Her claims intensified, stating, “Instead of paying me shell in love [with the client [and] told him not to pay me,” and “I was a road manager [with] her getting her deals. I was solid to this girl.”

The rumors gained significant traction earlier this year when fans noticed a tattoo behind Jadon Sancho’s ear that appeared to bear Saweetie’s middle name, Quiava. While this act usually signals a deep romantic commitment, May’s claims flipped the narrative, suggesting the relationship was orchestrated for financial gain, with Mayy calling Sancho a “trick” who was “taken advantage of financially.” Mayy also broadcast that Saweetie’s alleged drug use was fueling her boldness, and promised to release more “receipts” if her debt wasn’t paid immediately. Mayy even claimed that Sancho, who plays for Aston Villa, was struggling on the field because he was “too addicted to whippets.”

The allegations against Saweetie after she attempted to reframe the conversation around her success, calling her career struggles “pretty punishment.” During a sit-down with Hot 97, Saweetie argued that her striking looks have actually hindered her career, claiming she has been “counted out” and underestimated due to “animosity” and “hidden agendas” in the music industry. The comments immediately sparked a massive backlash online, with critics labeling her statement as “tone deaf” and the “epitome of pretty privilege.”

What do YOU think about the beef between Saweetie and Maybach Mayy after these allegations?

