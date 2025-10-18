Listen Live
Here Are The Real Housewives Of Potomac Season 10 Taglines

‘Potomac’ Perfection: #RHOP Season 10 Taglines Feature A ‘Scorned Angel,’ A Blossoming Beauty & A Housewife ‘Rising Above’

Scorned Angels, Blossoming Beauties, and Housewives Rising: RHOP's Season 10 Taglines Unveiled

Published on October 18, 2025

The Real Housewives of Potomac are back for season 10, and so are their taglines, which include someone “rising above,” a “scorned angel,” and a cherry blossom beauty in her “second bloom.”

Fans have finally gotten their fix of the franchise’s highly anticipated opening credits, where Gizelle Bryant, Wendy Osefo, Stacey Rusch, Ashley Darby, Angel Massie, Keiarna Stwart, and Tia Glover deliver their one-liners that succinctly set the tone for the season.

Ahead of Sunday’s new episode, check out the #RHOP season 10 taglines below.

Gizelle Bryant

Source: Phylicia J. L. Munn / Bravo

After officially becoming an empty nester with all three of her daughters — Grace (21) and 19-year-old twins Adore and Angel — off to college, Gizelle Bryant is embracing her freedom.

“When the nest is empty, it’s time for naked, grown and sexy.”

Dr. Wendy Osefo

Source: Phylicia J. L. Munn / Bravo

Meanwhile, Dr. Wendy Osefo, who’s been making headlines following a fraud arrest alongside her hubby Eddie, puts a cheeky spin on the chaos and reminds everyone that her higher education still hits (Happy Eddie) high notes:

“I put the ‘high’ in ‘higher education.’”

Stacey Rusch

Source: Phylicia J. L. Munn / Bravo

Stacey Rusch, who found herself in the middle of last season’s “pay-for-play” allegations with her ex TJ, is continuing on with her “rise above” theme and standing ten toes down in her truth.

“Some people believe the lies, but still I rise.”

Angel Massie

Source: Stephanie Diani / Bravo

Newcomer Angel Massie wastes no time making her mark, proving that even an Angel like her is not to be trifled with.

“Hell hath no fury like an Angel scorned.”

Returning favorite Ashley Darby is stepping into a brand-new season following her divorce from ex-husband Michael Darby.

“This cherry blossom is ready for her second bloom.”

Keiarna Stewart keeps it business and beauty as usual, letting everyone know she’s not afraid to gather whoever needs it.

“Beauty is my business, but getting you together is my specialty.”

And newcomer Tia Glover brings elegance with an edge, delivering one of the classiest taglines of the season.

“You can only clutch pearls if you have them. And, darling, I have loads.”

What do YOU think about the #RHOP season 10 taglines?

Catch a brand new episdoe of The Real Housewives of Potomac Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

The post ‘Potomac’ Perfection: #RHOP Season 10 Taglines Feature A ‘Scorned Angel,’ A Blossoming Beauty & A Housewife ‘Rising Above’ appeared first on Bossip.

