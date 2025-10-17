Halle Bailey & DDG’s Restraining Order Extended: Here’s How The Disney Princess & The Rapper Got Here

Source: Karwai Tang/WireImage / Karwai Tang/WireImage

Halle Bailey and DDG’s once high-profile romance has taken another turn; here’s a look at how it all unfolded.

The temporary restraining order between Halle Bailey and DDG has been extended. According to a recent report from The Shade Room, newly filed court documents reveal that the restraining order in question has been extended, now lasting until November 5, 2025.

“Any temporary orders are to remain in full force until the continued hearing date,” the court document stated. A new hearing has yet to be scheduled, but both parties’ legal teams are preparing for a new court date.

The original order, which was placed on May 13, was initially set to end on October 15. This development adds another layer to an ongoing legal situation that continues to capture public attention.

Halle And DDG Dating Timeline—How Did We Get Here?



What started as a fairytale romance between The Little Mermaid star Halle Bailey and YouTuber-turned-rapper DDG has turned into a headline-grabbing legal battle. From red carpet appearances to courtroom drama, here’s a full timeline of how Halle Bailey and DDG’s relationship unfolded.

2022 — Love Goes Public

Source: Michael Buckner / Getty

After months of dating rumors, Halle Bailey and DDG confirmed their relationship in March 2022. According to Vibe, the couple first sparked dating rumors after being spotted together at Usher’s Las Vegas residency. Halle later confirmed the romance during an Essence interview, describing DDG as her “real-life Prince Charming.”

Throughout 2022, the two became one of Gen Z’s favorite celebrity couples. They graced red carpets together, posted sweet tributes online, and even appeared in each other’s projects.

2023 — Couple Goals Era

Source: Allen Berezovsky / Getty

The pair continued to gush over one another through 2023. Halle told British Vogue that she was “experiencing deep love for the first time,” crediting DDG for helping her feel inspired and grounded. Fans praised the duo for balancing their rising fame with a seemingly healthy relationship.

But cracks began to show toward the end of the year. Social media rumors swirled about infidelity, with both sides remaining mostly silent.

2024 — The Birth of Baby Halo

In 2024, Halle and DDG quietly welcomed their first child, Halo. Halle later confirmed the news on Instagram, sharing a photo captioned, “Welcome to the world, my Halo.” The new mom appeared radiant, balancing motherhood and her film career.

While the couple seemed happy in public, insiders told The Shade Room that tension was brewing behind the scenes.

2025 — Allegations & Legal Drama

Source: Variety / Getty

Things took a turn in early 2025 when Halle filed a restraining order against DDG, alleging physical, emotional, verbal, and financial abuse. According to court documents reported by People, Halle accused DDG of violent behavior, including a January altercation that left her with a chipped tooth.

In May, a judge granted her a temporary restraining order, barring DDG from contacting Halle or their son. By June, DDG filed a counter-petition requesting restrictions on Halle’s travel with Halo. However, The Shade Room reported that Halle was allowed to continue work travel as long as DDG’s visits were supervised.

During a Sept. 17 visit, DDG and Halo spent nine hours together under supervision. Their visit included playtime, snacks, Starbucks runs, the beach and naps. The restraining order was extended until Nov. 5, 2025, pending further court decisions.

Present Day — Separate Paths & Visitations

Today, Halle seems focused on healing and motherhood, recently posting that she’s “in a great space.” Meanwhile, DDG released a new song addressing the custody drama, rapping, “We don’t need no judges, we don’t need to fight.”

From red-carpet royalty to legal tension, their story has become one of Hollywood’s most unexpected relationship timelines. It seems to be a cautionary tale about fame, love, and what happens when private pain becomes a public spectacle.

