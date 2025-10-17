Roscoe Dash & CareSource Help The Hawks’ Fan Fest Soar At State Farm Arena [Exclusive]

The Atlanta Hawks 2025 Fan Fest presented by CareSource brought the city’s signature blend of hoops and hip hop to life Thursday evening inside State Farm Arena, where basketball, beats, and community collided ahead of the 2025-26 season. From the moment fans poured through Gates 2, 4, and 5, the energy inside the arena felt like Atlanta in its purest form, warm, loud, and full of love for the home team.

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

From Courtside Drills to Cultural Thrills

According to the Atlanta Hawks organization, Fan Fest gave fans an up-close preview of the 2025-26 roster during on-court drills, scrimmages, and contests led by Head Coach Quin Snyder and his staff. New additions showed off their chemistry alongside returning players as families and superfans filled the stands. With five-dollar tickets benefiting the Atlanta Hawks Foundation, the night was more than a kickoff to the season; it was a statement of purpose rooted in giving back.

Roscoe Dash Brings an Atlanta Classic Feel

After the Hawks Entertainment team got the crowd moving, tossing T-shirts, hyping chants, and keeping the tempo high, Atlanta’s own Roscoe Dash took over center court. The rapper delivered a nostalgic yet high-energy performance that instantly transformed the arena into a pulse-pounding pep rally.

Dash ran through a string of hits, including “All the Way Turnt Up” and “No Hands,” with fans dancing and singing every word. After his set, he stepped down from the stage to meet fans and take photos, creating a full circle hometown moment that connected music, sports, and culture under one roof.

“It’s been a while since I did anything, for lack of better words, I’m gonna say like pep rally related,” Dash told me. “So I feel like I’m part of the kickoff.”

The Atlanta native, who is currently building off his recent work with Metro Boomin, said the collaboration has reignited his creative spark. #FuturisticSumma

“It’s been amazing. We’ve been doing a lot of moving around, still shooting videos, working on the next step,” he said. “Just putting things together and continuing to build off the camaraderie that was on that project.”

When asked about the rise of AI in music, Dash kept his answer grounded in perspective.

“Art is art. You know what I’m saying? So the people who it may be frustrating, but like, we do this. I just make the music and keep doing what I do.”

He also shared advice for aspiring artists.

“Keep being different. Keep getting those left hand layups in. We can pray for things, but we can’t control how it comes. You might just say, ‘I love music,’ and it snowballs into something bigger. You gotta be out your own way to allow those types of things to happen.”

Dash, who first rose to fame in 2008 and 2009, reflected on longevity and legacy.

“I love being in this building. I love being part of the culture and what goes into the city. For it to be 2025 and we still have a hand in the culture, that’s what it’s about.”

CareSource on Health, Access, and Impact

Beyond the entertainment, the event also spotlighted community wellness through CareSource, the presenting sponsor.

BOSSIP spoke with Brandy Yarborough, Life Services Manager for the organization, about the importance of being part of Fan Fest for the third consecutive year.

“The energy has been fabulous,” Yarborough said. “All of the Hawks fans have been coming by the booth. The excitement is contagious.”

CareSource, a nonprofit managed care organization serving more than four hundred thirty thousand Georgians, focuses on addressing social determinants of health such as housing, transportation, and employment barriers.

“We’ve been partnering with the Atlanta Hawks since 2022 to make a meaningful impact through initiatives that promote health and wellness for Atlanta families and communities,” she explained. “We’re proud to support the Foundation’s efforts in strengthening local communities and providing opportunities that lead to lasting change.”

She noted that CareSource offers personalized life coaching and assistance for members navigating Georgia’s Pathways to Coverage program.

“If someone loses their job or their benefits, our life coaches help them find job opportunities so they can remain eligible for healthcare,” she said. “We have dedicated staff to help members when they face barriers, so they can stay focused on their health and families.”

A City United by Spirit

Between the cheers of fans, the music echoing off the arena walls, and the on-court energy of the Hawks’ new lineup, Fan Fest captured everything Atlanta represents: resilience, rhythm, and connection. As the 2025-26 season approaches, it’s clear that the Hawks aren’t just preparing to play; they’re setting the stage for something bigger.

Because in Atlanta, every slam dunk comes with a soundtrack, and every partnership, from CareSource to Roscoe Dash, tells the story of a city that shows up, turns up, and gives back.

You Had To Be In the Room

What stood out to most was how natural the mix of basketball and culture felt. Watching the Hawks new roster take shape while Roscoe Dash performed songs that defined an Atlanta era was like seeing two generations of energy collide. The crowd fed off every moment, from the T-shirt tosses to the on-court drills. It could only bring you back to why Atlanta’s spirit feels unmatched.

There’s a rhythm to the way our city celebrates its own, whether it’s a player, a performer, or a partner like CareSource giving back. Fan Fest wasn’t just about the game; it was about the heartbeat of the city that makes the game matter.

The post Roscoe Dash & CareSource Help The Hawks’ Fan Fest Soar At State Farm Arena [Exclusive] appeared first on Bossip.

Roscoe Dash & CareSource Help The Hawks’ Fan Fest Soar At State Farm Arena [Exclusive] was originally published on bossip.com