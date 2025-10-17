Kimmy Kakes Kandidly Komments On The Breaking Point In Her ‘Toxic’ Ye Marriage—’I Had To Save Myself’

Kim Kardashian is pulling back the curtain on her “toxic” marriage and kurrent ko-parenting life with her ex-husband, Ye, and she’s not sugarcoating a thing.

Source: WWD / Getty

In a candid sit-down on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Kimmy Kakes got real about the highs, lows, and hard lessons learned while raising four children with the rap mogul. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Kim opened up about the early days of her relationship with Ye, describing him as “larger than life,” before admitting that his first public mental health struggles were a turning point for their marriage.

The pair first tied the knot in 2014, had four kids, and finalized their divorce in 2022, but co-parenting after such a public split hasn’t been easy, according to the SKIMS founder.

“I mean, I raise the kids full-time. They live with me,” Kim shared, explaining that while she encourages a healthy relationship between Ye and their children, things haven’t been smooth. “It’s probably been a couple months since we’ve heard from him.”

In the Call Her Daddy interview, Kim added that the kids have grown used to their father’s fast-paced, globe-trotting lifestyle, noting:

“They always knew that he had a big life traveling before and was always on tour and all of that…and that he lives in different countries all the time.”

Still, Kardashian said she’s worked hard to protect her kids’ peace.

“Every time he has asked, I will always let them see their father,” she emphasized. “I just grew up seeing my family co-parent so great…I welcome healthy relationships, but it’s not easy.”

When asked how she deals with public narratives, often started by Ye, that accuse her of keeping the kids away, Kim didn’t hold back: “It’s not a kidnapping, it’s a divorce,” she said.

Despite the rollercoaster, Kim made it clear she has no regrets about her decade-long relationship with Ye.

Co-parenting is just another chapter in the Kardashian-West saga; Kim also discussed divorcing the rapper after their marriage turned “toxic.”

Kim Kardashian Details Ending “Toxic” Ye Marriage

When asked about a breaking point in her marriage, Kim cited Kanye’s erratic behavior and financial decisions, as well as his kopious komments about her mom and sisters.

“Just not feeling safe, you know, not even physically, just like maybe emotionally or even, you know, financially,” she said on Call Her Daddy. “I would like come home, and we had like five Lamborghinis and I’d come home and they’d all be gone if he was in an episode. And I’d be like, ‘Oh, wait. Where’s all our cars? Like, my new car?’ And it would be like, oh, he gave them away to all of his friends.” She also noted that Ye’s mental health struggles were affecting her ability to parent their children; North, 12, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 6. “Once my mental health starts to get affected and then I can’t parent the way that I need to and I can’t be present and focused, then there’s gotta be one of us that can,” she said. “And I had to save myself in order to be a better mom for everyone. And I think, like, when everyone’s older, they’ll be able to understand it and see that all.” What do YOU think about Kimmy Kakes’ kandid komments?

Check out the full episode of Call Her Daddy with Kim Kardashian below.

RELATED: Real Life Angel: Baller Babe Angel Reese Makes Her Catwalk Debut At The 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, Stunner’s Gorgeous Gams Garner Rave Reviews

The post Kimmy Kakes Kandidly Komments On The Breaking Point In Her ‘Toxic’ Ye Marriage—’I Had To Save Myself’ appeared first on Bossip.

Kimmy Kakes Kandidly Komments On The Breaking Point In Her ‘Toxic’ Ye Marriage—’I Had To Save Myself’ was originally published on bossip.com