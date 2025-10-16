Formula Feeding Brand Bobbie Defends ‘Wonderful Mom’ Cardi B Amid Copious Criticism, Rapper Responds–‘Y’all Ain’t Stopping No Bags!’

After detractors quickly criticized Cardi’s appointment of Chief Confidence Officer for formula brand, Bobbie, the company jumped to her defense labeling her a “fierce advocate for moms and women.”

Not only that, but the mom defended herself, telling critics that despite them “trying to cancel” her it won’t happen because she’s “very, very, very blessed.”

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

According to BusinessWire, Cardi’s new campaign, The B Is for Bobbie, focuses on tackling America’s broken parental support structures. From the formula stigma to the lack of paid family leave, Cardi is raising awareness and bringing her signature Bronx boldness to the movement.

“Parents don’t need side eyes and judgment, they need real talk, real support, and real answers,” Cardi said in the announcement. “We’re raising the next generation, and we need a society that’s got our back.”

The partnership comes with some real-deal action, too. Parents can now call 732-QQ-CARDI to share their stories, and eight lucky callers will score three months of paid leave courtesy of Bobbie for Change. The company is also donating $75,000 to nonprofits that fight for parental rights and promote safer births.

Nicki Minaj Fans & Others Criticize Cardi’s Bobbie Campaign

Source: Bobbie / Bobbie

Soon after the official announcement of Cardi’s appointment, several Nicki Minaj stans and others flooded Bobbie with comments calling for them to cut ties with the rapper.

Most noticeably, when one fan threw shade under Bobbie’s post about Cardi alleging that she said “horrible things about autism and kids”, referencing her comments about Nicki Minaj’s son, the brand stepped up to defend its new ambassador.

On X (formerly Twitter), Bobbie responded,

“We can’t speak to Cardi’s posts on X, but from our experience working with her she’s been nothing but a fierce advocate for moms and women, a wonderful mom, and a dedicated partner who authentically cares about these critical issues.”

Translation: Don’t come for Cardi unless you’re ready for a corporate clap back.

Cardi also took to an X Spaces on Wednesday to defend herself and remind detractors of her favor and blessings.

“A lot of y’all been tagging all the companies that I get endorsements from, trying to take the endorsements from me and do funny s—t,” she said. “Guess what? It’s not gonna happen. Actually, I have a couple of meetings after I give birth because there’s more companies that wanna endorse and wanna be part of my tour.”



She continued;

“It doesn’t matter if you tag them in the tweets that I posted, in the tweets of this and blah blah blah. Y’all not stopping no bags over here. The bags are gonna keep on coming. I mean, y’all been trying to cancel me and take food out my mouth since 2019. Y’all have to understand I’m very, very, very blessed.” BLOOP! Listen to Cardi respond to her Bobbie campaign critics below!

All this comes right after Cardi opened up to Paper Magazine about going hard for her kids.

“I was fighting for my kids,” she said. “I really feel like a lioness. This has been one of the moments I got tested the most about being a parent. But it just goes to show me how strong I am, and it just goes to show me that it’s like, damn, I will really take it to hell for mines: mentally, physically, anything. And I wouldn’t care.”

Between her mommy moves, advocacy work, and signature no-filter attitude, Cardi B pairs confidence and care harmoniously. Whether she’s feeding the culture or feeding the babies, this momma means business. Don’t play with her.

RELATED: Offset Opens Up About Dirty Doggin’ During Cardi B Marriage, Somberly Says He Regrets Continuous Creepin’—‘I Was Being Selfish’

The post Formula Feeding Brand Bobbie Defends ‘Wonderful Mom’ Cardi B Amid Copious Criticism, Rapper Responds–‘Y’all Ain’t Stopping No Bags!’ appeared first on Bossip.

Formula Feeding Brand Bobbie Defends ‘Wonderful Mom’ Cardi B Amid Copious Criticism, Rapper Responds–‘Y’all Ain’t Stopping No Bags!’ was originally published on bossip.com