Real Life Angel: Baller Babe Angel Reese Makes Her Catwalk Debut At The 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, Stunner’s Gorgeous Gams Garner Rave Reviews

Whether she’s on the court or on the catwalk, Angel Reese is always the star of the show.

The Chicago Sky star made her way down the runway for the very first time on Wednesday, October 15, wearing two all-pink ensembles as she got her Victoria’s Secret Angel wings.

For her first look, Reese walked like a pro in a coordinating white bra, garter, and panties set, completely embellished with pink flowers. She also had a pink shawl draped over her arms, which was covered in even more flowers to complete the look.

For her second ensemble, the WNBA star rocked a simpler set, making her bombshell silver-and-white wings the star of the show.

She wore a pink tee with a cheeky cut-out around her chest and a slit above her waist. The slits unveiled a matching pink bra and underwear, completing the look with strappy silver sandals and an undeniable mug.

A week before stepping on the iconic stage, Reese opened up about her feelings leading up to the big moment, telling PEOPLE: “I’m ready to swap my Angel Reese 1s for heels on Wednesday night!”

She also recalled her reaction to when she first got the news that she would be a Victoria’s Secret Angel, admitting, “I literally could not stop smiling!” “It’s such a surreal and full-circle moment — just last year I was in the audience manifesting being on that runway, completely inspired and in awe of all the powerful women walking down the runway, and now I get to return as an Angel,” she continued. “This will be an unforgettable night that I’ll forever be grateful for.”

Reese went on to say that she was “so proud and excited” to become the first professional athlete to participate in the show.

Another star who made their debut at last night’s show was Missy Elliott, who took to the runway to perform a medley of her songs, including the smash hit, “Work It.” She rocked an all-black, sparkly look for the occasion, contrasting all of the pink and white on the catwalk.

Law Roach and Jodie Turner-Smith were also in attendance, sitting front row to watch Missy’s performance. The actress looked absolutely stunning in an ethereal white ensemble and clean girl glam, all tied up in a bow with a slick-back ponytail.

The first model to take the runway was pregnant Jasmine Tookes, who looked absolutely ethereal in a netted dress and Victoria’s Secret’s wings made to look like a seashell.

The star, who is pregnant with her second child, a boy, with her husband, Juan David Borrero, showed off all her curves while strutting down the runway, making her growing baby bump the star of the show.

Former WNBA player Kysre Gondrezick has been embracing other opportunities since her departure from the Chicago Sky, walking the red carpet wearing vintage Mugler. The baller was there to show her support for fellow athletes Suni Lee and, of course, her former teammate Angel Reese.

Another beauty who walked the iconic stage was model Anok Yai, who likened her preparation for the show to how an athlete trains.

“I’ve been getting my ass handed to me seven days a week by my trainer,” she said in an Oct. 14 Instagram post. “I’m getting my back muscles ready for the wings. I’m passing my walk, and my ass is going to be nice and round.”

Precious Lee also made her Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show debut, wearing a lacy pink set with black accents, complete with a fluffy, showgirl-esque headpiece.

To see more looks, watch the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, in full, down below:

