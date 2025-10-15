Is Anyone Still Talking About Charlie Kirk? What Happened To The Holiday? What Gives?

Source: Win McNamee / Getty

Hey, did y’all know that Oct. 14 is George Floyd’s birthday?

We may not have connected this date with a universally-recognized day of remembrance for Floyd, but we hardly need to, because we have erected statues and other tributes to him, and, more to the point, his name is never not part of the discussion around social justice and systemic racism in America. More than five years after his murder, George Floyd is still a name that will forever be associated with the modern civil rights movement. He’s a household name, even if you live in a bootlicking MAGA household, where he only gets mentioned when your drunk uncle wishes out loud that public lynchings were still socially acceptable.

You’ll never not hear Floyd’s name.

Anyway…

Hey, did y’all know that Oct. 14 is also Charlie Kirk’s birthday?

Whatever happened to all the 24-hour talk about that guy?

It was just last month that GOP legislators were pushing to put Kirk’s face on the silver dollar. His funeral doubled as a MAGA rally and a festive gathering for those who had made him their martyr.

Hell, along with the House resolution honoring him as a “courageous American patriot,” there was a legislative push to commemorate Kirk’s birthday as a national day of remembrance. I guess that never came to fruition on the national level, but one would think his birthday would still be a much bigger deal in the MAGA world than it seems to be.

To be fair, I’m sure plenty of Kirk’s followers — the old ones, and those who hopped on the post-assassination bandwagon — tuned in to the live feed of President Donald Trump presenting a posthumous Medal of Freedom to Kirk in a ceremony at the White House, which is simply another example of how this president has made that particular award practically useless. Still, it just seems like the fanfare around Kirk is lackluster, considering this was his first birthday since his killing just over a month ago. White conservatives were setting Kirk up to be their Martin Luther King Jr., who, lest we forget, Kirk didn’t even like, but instead, Kirk’s life and death appear to have become just another flavor-of-the-week topic to be forgotten after all of the shock and awe fizzled and the news became too stale for right-wingers to keep milking it.

I’m pretty sure they tried to axe Jimmy Kimmel’s show because he joked about something like that happening.

People don’t even seem to be talking about Kirk’s accused killer, Tyler Robinson, all that much. Maybe they’re waiting for him to go to trial. Maybe they finally figured out there’s not enough unambiguous evidence to definitively say where Robinson falls on the ideological spectrum, so convincing all of America that he’s a “far left radical” became too much of an uphill task.

All I know is it never mattered what Derek Chauvin’s personal politics were before he murdered Floyd in front of a live audience; until he was convicted and sentenced to prison for a sizable chunk of his natural life, we were never going to stop putting him in headlines and all over our social media.

Again, don’t get me wrong: there are still plenty of Kirk memes floating around the interwebs, and people are still getting into online debates about whether the racist bigot was a racist bigot. There are still states like Kentucky, where Republicans are filing bills to make Kirk’s birthday a state holiday. But it is clear there’s a shelf life on the right-wing podcaster being trending news.

It’s almost as if spewing anti-Black bigotry, common MAGA talking points, and remedial-at-best historical analysis — all while shouting down college students and calling it a debate — does not an icon make.

Who would’ve thought?

(Everybody — everybody, plus Jimmy Kimmel; that’s who.)

