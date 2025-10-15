Listen Live

Duke Gets $15M Grant to Expand AI for Predicting Mental Illness

Published on October 15, 2025

Florida State v Duke
Lance King

Duke University researchers have received a $15 million federal grant to expand an AI model that predicts mental illness in adolescents. The Duke Predictive Model of Adolescent Mental Health (Duke-PMA) uses questionnaire data to assess risk in youth ages 10 to 15, achieving 84% accuracy, per WCNC. Developed by psychiatry and biostatistics experts, the tool identifies who is most likely to develop a mental illness within a year and highlights key risk factors. Unlike costly imaging or lab tests, the model relies on surveys, making it a scalable and accessible option for early mental health intervention.

