Remembering A Legend: 10 D’Angelo Songs That Shaped Neo-Soul
D’Angelo, the four-time Grammy Award-winning R&B singer who helped define and elevate the ‘90s neo-soul movement, has reportedly passed away at the age of 51. Known for his velvet vocals, genre-blending sound, and deeply spiritual artistry, D’Angelo was more than a musician; he was a cultural force.
Often mentioned in the same breath as 90s neo-soul heavyweights like Erykah Badu, Jill Scott, and the late Angie Stone, D’Angelo didn’t just contribute to the genre—he helped invent it. D’Angelo songs brought soul back to its essence: raw, vulnerable, and spiritually rooted, while fusing elements of gospel, jazz, funk, and hip-hop into something uniquely his own.
A Life Rooted in Spirit and Sound
Born Michael Eugene Archer in 1974 in Richmond, Virginia, D’Angelo was raised in a deeply religious Pentecostal family on the city’s Southside. Both his father and grandfather were preachers, and it was in church that his lifelong relationship with music began.
According to OkayPlayer, by the age of five, he was playing organ alongside his father, Luther Archer Sr., during church services. A few years later, while living with his mother, he continued developing his skills on piano at his grandfather Elder Linberg Cox’s church, Refuge Assembly. During his preteen and teen years, his musical world began to expand. Inspired by icons like Prince, D’Angelo sharpened his artistry and formed a trio with his cousins called Three of a Kind, frequently winning local talent shows in Richmond. At 16, he launched another group—Michael Archer and Precise—with support from his older brother, Luther.
A pivotal moment came in 1991 when D’Angelo performed at Amateur Night at the Apollo. Though he didn’t win initially, he returned and claimed victory later that year. He used his winnings to buy the keyboard and four-track recorder that would help shape the early demos of his first album, Brown Sugar, in 1995, a project that helped give birth to the Neo-Soul genre we know and love today.
From breaking Billboard charts to his triumphant 2014 return with Black Messiah, D’Angelo left behind a catalog that redefined modern soul. Below are 10 essential tracks that capture the heart of his legacy and helped shape one of neo-soul’s true architects. Read them after the flip.
1. “Brown Sugar”
Album: Brown Sugar (1995)
The title track from his debut album, “Brown Sugar,” introduced the world to D’Angelo’s signature sound: seductive, jazzy, and deeply rooted in classic soul. Its metaphorical lyrics and laid-back groove made it an instant classic and helped launch the neo-soul movement of the ‘90s.
2. “Lady”
Album: Brown Sugar (1995)
With its buttery vocals and smooth instrumentation, “Lady” became D’Angelo’s first Billboard Top 10 hit in 1996 and a beloved R&B song for fans. It balanced commercial appeal with soul authenticity, proving neo-soul could top charts without selling out its roots.
3. “Cruisin’”
Album: Brown Sugar (1995)
A cover of Smokey Robinson’s 1980 hit, this rendition showed D’Angelo’s reverence for Motown legends while making the song unmistakably his own. With subtle instrumentation and rich vocal layers, it became a slow-jam staple.
4. “Send It On”
Album: Voodoo (2000)
After a five-year hiatus from the music industry, D’Angelo returned with full force in 2000, with the debut of his sophomore album Voodoo, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart and earned him a Grammy in 2001 for Best R&B Album.
“Send It On,” a standout from the project, is D’Angelo at his most tender and spiritually grounded. The gospel undertones, soft harmonies, and lush rhythm section turned this love song into a healing anthem. It’s a soulful call for emotional connection and grace.
5. “One Mo‘ Gin”
Album: Voodoo (2000)
This track is a slow, moody meditation on lost love and second chances. D’Angelo’s delivery is subtle but aching, and the minimal, funk and jazz-laced production makes this one of the most emotionally resonant songs in his catalog. If you’ve ever felt like you missed a chance at love—or wondered whether to pursue something knowing it might not work—this song is for you.
6. “Untitled (How Does It Feel)”
Album: Voodoo (2000)
Arguably, his most iconic song, “Untitled,” is a masterclass in sensuality and vocal control. Prince-inspired and deeply intimate, the song—and its unforgettable video, featuring the singer half-naked—cemented D’Angelo’s place in music history. It also earned him a Grammy in 2001 for Best R&B Song.
7. “The Root”
Album: Voodoo (2000)
An underrated gem from Voodoo, this track is complex and haunting. With Questlove’s off-kilter drumming and Charlie Hunter’s bass/guitar wizardry, “The Root” explores toxic love and emotional entrapment with unflinching honesty.
8. “Devil’s Pie”
Album: Voodoo (2000)
First appearing on the Belly soundtrack in 1998 and later included on Voodoo, this DJ Premier-produced track critiques greed, fame, and moral compromise. It’s raw, gritty, and showcases D’Angelo’s conscious side.
9. “Africa”
Album: Voodoo (2000)
Closing out the Voodoo album, “Africa” is a serene and spiritual tribute to ancestry, identity, and inner peace. With ambient textures, beautiful bells, and hushed vocals, it feels like a sacred meditation: a gentle, powerful exit to an emotionally heavy album.
10. “Really Love”
Album: Black Messiah (2014)
After a 14-year hiatus, D’Angelo returned with Black Messiah, and “Really Love” was the centerpiece. Its flamenco guitar intro, orchestral strings, and whispered confessions made it an instant classic. It won a Grammy for Best R&B Song in 2016, with the album itself earning a Grammy for Best R&B Album. It reminded the world that D’Angelo hadn’t lost an ounce of brilliance.
From Brown Sugar to Black Messiah, D’Angelo’s music remains unmatched in its emotional depth, musicality, and cultural impact. His catalog isn’t just a discography; it’s a blueprint for modern soul, and we’ll miss him dearly for his legendary work and impact.
Which D’Angelo song changed the way you hear neo-soul music? Drop it in the comments section and let’s pay homage to his incredible music.
