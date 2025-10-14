RHOA Rumor Control: K. Michelle Denies Having A Shady Songstress Scuffle With Drew Sidora–‘STOP LYING ON ME!’

K. Michelle is shutting down reports that she had a songstress scuffle with Drew Sidora on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. “I haven’t swung or had any type of physical altercation with anyone in years!!!” said the country crooner.

On Monday, a MediaTakeOut report surfaced alleging that the #RHOA newbie “lunged” at Sidora over an “explosive” debate about their vocal abilities.

“Multiple sources who were on set tell us that new cast member K. Michelle and longtime Housewife Drew Sidora got into a wild altercation that almost turned physical,” read MTO’s story. “ One eyewitness told Media Take Out, “It started as just shade. K. Michelle made a slick comment about Drew’s singing — something like she should ‘stick to acting.’ Drew clapped back, and within seconds, they were yelling at each other across the room.” Things reportedly escalated quickly. “K. Michelle stood up first — she was heated,” another source told us. “Drew stood up too, and it looked like they were about to throw hands. That’s when security jumped in.” According to our sources, K. Michelle allegedly lunged toward Drew, but security stepped in just in time to keep things from getting violent. The cameras, of course, were rolling the entire time — so fans will get to see the moment play out when the new season airs.”

K. Michelle Denies #RHOA Rumor About Drew Sidora Fight

On Tuesday, a frustrated K. Michelle shut down the story, noting that she’s much too mature to fight, while calling the story a “complete lie.”

“STOP LYING ON ME! ” wrote K. “I haven’t swung or had any type of physical altercation with anyone in years!!! I have a whole career and a lot I’m working towards. I’m a grown woman. It’s not cute or cool. Leave me alone!”

“To make up something like that and paint Me as violent of any sorts is crazy. A complete lie! I don’t fight I’m grown! Leave me alone. I’m really minding my business! It’s getting weird.” Bloop! So much for that.

