Listen Live

Breaking News

Neo-Soul Icon D’Angelo Reportedly Dead At 51 After Private Cancer Battle
Celebrity

K. Michelle Denies Drew Sidora Fight--'STOP LYING ON ME!'

#RHOA Rumor Control: K. Michelle Denies Having A Shady Songstress Scuffle With Drew Sidora–‘STOP LYING ON ME!’

Reality star K. Michelle categorically denies any 'songstress scuffle' with fellow RHOA cast member Drew Sidora.

Published on October 14, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1053rnb app

K. Michelle is shutting down reports that she had a songstress scuffle with Drew Sidora on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. “I haven’t swung or had any type of physical altercation with anyone in years!!!” said the country crooner.

Source: Terry Wyatt/ Paras Griffin/ Getty

On Monday, a MediaTakeOut report surfaced alleging that the #RHOA newbie “lunged” at Sidora over an “explosive” debate about their vocal abilities.

“Multiple sources who were on set tell us that new cast member K. Michelle and longtime Housewife Drew Sidora got into a wild altercation that almost turned physical,” read MTO’s story. “

One eyewitness told Media Take Out, “It started as just shade. K. Michelle made a slick comment about Drew’s singing — something like she should ‘stick to acting.’ Drew clapped back, and within seconds, they were yelling at each other across the room.”

Things reportedly escalated quickly. “K. Michelle stood up first — she was heated,” another source told us. “Drew stood up too, and it looked like they were about to throw hands. That’s when security jumped in.”

According to our sources, K. Michelle allegedly lunged toward Drew, but security stepped in just in time to keep things from getting violent. The cameras, of course, were rolling the entire time — so fans will get to see the moment play out when the new season airs.”

K. Michelle Denies #RHOA Rumor About Drew Sidora Fight

On Tuesday, a frustrated K. Michelle shut down the story, noting that she’s much too mature to fight, while calling the story a “complete lie.”

“STOP LYING ON ME! ” wrote K. “I haven’t swung or had any type of physical altercation with anyone in years!!! I have a whole career and a lot I’m working towards. I’m a grown woman. It’s not cute or cool. Leave me alone!”

She continued,

“To make up something like that and paint Me as violent of any sorts is crazy. A complete lie! I don’t fight I’m grown! Leave me alone. I’m really minding my business! It’s getting weird.”

Bloop! So much for that.

Did YOU think that K. Michelle and Drew Sidora got in a #RHOA songstress scuffle???

The post #RHOA Rumor Control: K. Michelle Denies Having A Shady Songstress Scuffle With Drew Sidora–‘STOP LYING ON ME!’ appeared first on Bossip.

#RHOA Rumor Control: K. Michelle Denies Having A Shady Songstress Scuffle With Drew Sidora–‘STOP LYING ON ME!’  was originally published on bossip.com

More from 105.3 RnB
Trending
16 Items
Celebrity

Here’s What Happened When Baby Bumpin’ Bardi Revealed She’s Expecting A Baby With Baller Boo Stefon Diggs

22 Items
Entertainment

Love, Always: R&B and Gospel Stars We Lost in 2025

Celebrity

Cam Newton Welcomes Baby No. 9, Second Child With Jasmin Brown

Local

Panthers Fire Employee Over Social Media Post About Charlie Kirk

Celebrity

It’s A Girl! Rihanna Welcomes Third Child, First Daughter, Rocki Irish, With A$AP Rocky

American Vote Campaign Badge
Local

Early Voting Now Open in NC Municipal Elections

10 Items
Local

DaBaby’s Music Video Honoring Light Rail Stabbing Victim Receives Mixed Reviews

Local

Video of Deadly Charlotte Light Rail Stabbing Draws National Attention

105.3 RnB

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close