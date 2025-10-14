Listen Live

Breaking News

Neo-Soul Icon D’Angelo Reportedly Dead At 51 After Private Cancer Battle
Celebrity

NLE Choppa Fires Back At Jonathan Majors After Bible Comments

Befuddling Biblical Blowup: NLE Choppa Fires Back At Jonathan Majors After He Questioned His Christianity Comprehension

Published on October 14, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1053rnb app

It’s safe to say none of us had Jonathan Majors vs NLE Choppa on our 2025 Bingo cards, but the universe continues to surprise us.

Jonathan Majors and NLE Choppa
Source: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Gilbert Flores

A clip of an unexpected interaction between the two stars went viral after Majors corrected the rapper during a Den of Kings discussion on Christianity.

During the roundtable conversation, Choppa discussed his problems with religion, arguing that many Christians focus too much on Jesus rather than God. He said, “We are made in the likeness of Jesus Christ,” before asked why people “praise their brother instead of their father.”

In response to this, Majors interjected, insisting he “just gotta say something” before asking, “Have you read the Bible?”

Choppa replied, “I’ve read it, listened to it, and received from source,” which is when Majors swiftly told him: “I would say read it again.”

That comment made for some uncomfortable laughter from the rapper, and after the clip went viral, NLE Choppa had more to say.

The Memphis native took to Instagram to address the situation, posting a series of photos including a screenshot of three Bible verses, a photo of himself praying, and a behind-the-scenes shot of Majors speaking with the rapper. In his caption, he referenced the actor’s comments, writing: “READ IT AGAIN.”

Choppa went on to post the photo of himself and Majors on his Instagram Story, choosing a photo that seems to show the latter passionately talking about the subject and looking somewhat distressed. Over this photo, he wrote, “The eyes. They never lie Chico 😼.”

The rapper has since deleted the posts from his page, but it’s unclear whether the unlikely rivals squashed their beef or if NLE Choppa was over the conversations surrounding it on social media.

You can watch the entire conversation for yourself down below:

The post Befuddling Biblical Blowup: NLE Choppa Fires Back At Jonathan Majors After He Questioned His Christianity Comprehension appeared first on Bossip.

Befuddling Biblical Blowup: NLE Choppa Fires Back At Jonathan Majors After He Questioned His Christianity Comprehension  was originally published on bossip.com

More from 105.3 RnB
Trending
16 Items
Celebrity

Here’s What Happened When Baby Bumpin’ Bardi Revealed She’s Expecting A Baby With Baller Boo Stefon Diggs

22 Items
Entertainment

Love, Always: R&B and Gospel Stars We Lost in 2025

Celebrity

Cam Newton Welcomes Baby No. 9, Second Child With Jasmin Brown

Local

Panthers Fire Employee Over Social Media Post About Charlie Kirk

Celebrity

It’s A Girl! Rihanna Welcomes Third Child, First Daughter, Rocki Irish, With A$AP Rocky

American Vote Campaign Badge
Local

Early Voting Now Open in NC Municipal Elections

10 Items
Local

DaBaby’s Music Video Honoring Light Rail Stabbing Victim Receives Mixed Reviews

Local

Video of Deadly Charlotte Light Rail Stabbing Draws National Attention

105.3 RnB

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close